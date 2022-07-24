Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Richard Cook on "The US, the Ukraine Disaster, and the Future"
Richard Cook on "The US, the Ukraine Disaster, and the Future"

Kevin Barrett
Jul 24, 2022
Retired USG analyst and celebrated Challenger disaster whistleblower Richard Cook discusses his new 46,000-word article “The US, the Ukraine Disaster, and the Future—The Long View.” Cook fills in the context that’s missing from MSM accounts, concludes that the neocon war party is firmly in control of US foreign policy, and argues that we need a “new American revolution” to force policy changes including:

*”Restoring the US manufacturing base and adopting far-reaching measures of monetary and financial reform…”

*”We can be friends, not enemies, of other major countries like Russia and China, as well as the multitude of smaller states with which we share the planet.”

*Transition 80% of military spending to infrastructure, education, and energy research.

*Pursue worldwide military spending reductions and denuclearization.

*Comprehensive election reform.

*End the Fed, the CIA, internet pornography, and gambling.

And much more. (Scroll down to the end of Cook’s article for the complete list.)

Kevin's Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
