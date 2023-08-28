Ray McGinnis: "Attack of the Dubious Mainstream Narratives"—are we living in a zombie movie?

Video link

Ray McGinnis has a Religious Studies background, has spent much of his life working with the United Church of Canada, and held mainstream liberal views on most issues. Then, not so many years ago, he looked into David Ray Griffin’s work on 9/11. Shocked at what he found, McGinnis researched and wrote Unanswered Questions: What the September Eleventh Families Asked and the 9/11 Commission Ignored.

Among the questions raised by 9/11 is: If the mainstream is lying this outrageously about September 11th, what else might they be lying about? Ray McGinnis started looking more critically at other important issues. Below are excerpts from our interview.

*“(The 9/11 family members) kind of soldier on… they're disheartened by this, you know, stonewalling and obstruction. And I think about…Pearl Harbor back in December 7th, 1941. There was an investigation very quickly…they did a cover up. And then families of the senior Pacific Command officers who were kind of hung out to take the blame for the surprise attack of the Japanese (started campaigning for their vindication)… it turns out in the 1990s when all these documents were released that…people in the Department of Defense and the White House in 1941 December and before that (had) intercepts of Japanese communications. It was well known in Washington D.C. that the Japanese were coming. When the fleet commanders before December 7th thought to send their Pacific fleet north toward Japan just to make sure that there wouldn't be a fleet coming south, they were ordered to send them back to Pearl Harbor and to go south of Hawaii and not north. In 1998 the Senate finally voted 52 to 47 in favor of exonerating the two commanders because clearly they were in the dark, and the people in Washington, D.C. did know that the Japanese were going to attack.”

*“We're going to have the 60-year anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy coming up on the 22nd of November, 2023. And I wonder…well I don't wonder so much as I can just imagine how the media, if it pays attention, how they're going to play that 50th anniversary. They're going to cherry pick all kind of things and blame Oswald all over again. It's like once there's a narrative connected to the myth of what America is, they have to tell it over and over again and can never admit that there's anything wrong with it. So it's a huge problem. If a country is built on lies, then the children grow up learning things in the history books in high school and in university that are full of holes. It's a huge problem for the whole society.”

*“It's sad about how how highly suspicious these circumstances are with all these plane crashes (like JFK Jr.’s) and Paul Wellstone’s and Beverly Eckert’s, who was one of the 12 members of the Family Steering Committee for the 9/11 Independent Commission. She was still intending personally to go to court. She had not taken a payout from the government.”

*“I've just received a book called Canary in a COVID World. Breanne Dressen was a preschool teacher who stepped up in the middle of all of the COVID vaccine excitement in the news and decided that she would be one of the people in the trials to ‘take these vaccines in quotes in their infancy so we can have the trials and then they can roll it to the general public.’ And she got AstraZeneca and was instantly injured. She talks about how there would be people who would be trying to be part of a support group on Facebook and they'd be taken down. She talked about how a young woman was describing her own experience of the reactions, and Facebook's fact checkers would say ‘this is misinformation, so someone's been been injured, they have no neurological and all kinds of physical internal organ problems.’ And they're simply describing it, and the Facebook fact checkers take it upon themselves to say ‘this is misinformation.’ Well, we have that new category of malinformation, which is ‘information that may be true, but it doesn't serve our objectives, so we're going to suppress it.’ …I mean, you can talk about free speech, but if you say something that doesn't adhere to the narrative of the moment or the narratives of the past that need to be upheld, then you'll find yourself deplatformed or shadowbanned.”

For another take on the zombie movie we’re living through, check out the ending of this week’s False Flag Weekly News with E. Michael Jones.