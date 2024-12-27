Gordon Duff: “Are Jews Khazars?"

Rumble link Bitchute link

Gordon Duff, editor of The Intel Drop, discusses “THE IMPACT OF THE RHEINLAND LIE – FILLING ROMAN GERMANY WITH IMAGINARY JEWS.”

Excerpt:

Gordon Duff: I'm sitting at 7,200 references right now at 435 pages..

Kevin Barrett: What do you mean you're sitting on it? Are you sitting on a book you're writing?

Yeah, I'm sitting on a book I'm writing. 35 pages that, if it would go anywhere, would change everything. But it isn't so much attacking the Jews. It's really turned into something quite different. It simply explains who people are. And if you're doing this stuff, if you're doing academic work, which you and I are both trained to do, you kind of have to put the biases aside and let things go where they're going and run with the material and not push everything into the box you wanted to go in.

Yeah, sometimes you actually learn something while you're doing research.

Yeah, and what we've managed to do is utterly disassemble all things European history. That's all totally fake. And anything that said that Jews lived in Europe before the 10th century is fake. You know, there weren't any. There weren't Jews before the 10th century. This is a tough one. This is the kind of rules you have to live with. People of the Jewish faith or the Judean Hebrew faith or the Judeo-Samaritan Hebrew faith, which if you're being more accurate, before the 18th century cannot be called Jews because there was no such word.

No, no, wait, let me stop you for a second, Gordon. So you say there's no such thing as the word Jew, but in other languages, like, for instance, in French, it's a juif, juden in Germany, all that. So none of those words existed?

No, no, no. You're going a little further here. You're picking up 19th century references, not the original list from the French. And a juden is a Judean. There is no, there is, now this is a listen carefully moment for you, Kevin. We did a study, a linguistic study here, and I have a linguistic study, comes out about 45 pages on this. It has over 400 references. And here's what was decided. There are absolutely zero references, zero evidence that any of the Middle Ages terms for Judeans actually linguistically morphed into the word Jew. It never happened. The French term, the German term are not the root for the term Jew. “Jew” was a fabrication that came with Zionism. It is not related in any way linguistically whatsoever. to the word Judean, Hebrew, or anything tied to the Middle East at all.

How about Yehud? In Arabic, it's Yehud or Yehudi.

There is no evidence that Yehud in Arabic in any way is related to the term Jew, J-E-W. No linguistic evidence of any relationship other than the letter J because Judea exists. It's Judea.

But what's in a name? A Jew by any other name would smell as…kosher.

(Read the full transcript at my Substack)