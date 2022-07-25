Peter Myers on “Russia mocks US embrace of Trans”; Art Olivier on Symbolic Significance of Demolition of Georgia Guidestones

Peter Myers and Art Olivier tackle ultra-controversial topics! During the first half-hour Australia-based New World Order researcher Peter Myers discusses his latest newsletter headlined “Russia mocks US embrace of Trans” which discusses other stories including “Viewers shun Woke Hollywood,” “Drag queen who danced for kids charged with 25 counts of child pornography,” “The Left goes Trotskyist: From Class War to Race War,” “‘Woman of the Year’ nominee is a man,” “Monkeypox debate over Anal Sex,” Monkeypox: “nearly all of them” are in “men who have sex with men”, “EU sues Hungary over LGBT law,” “House Moves to Protect Gay Marriage From Supreme Court Reversal; uncertain path in Senate,” “Iowa House Passes Bill Requiring Schools to Post Curriculum Materials Online for Parent Review,” and “Kamloops no Graves; an excavation is needed to setttle the matter.”

Then in the second half hour Art Olivier discusses esoteric ramifications of the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones: