Mathew Crawford on Grand Unified Theory of FTX

Mathew Crawford of Rounding the Earth, who earlier this year appeared on my show to argue that there have probably been more than 200,000 American deaths from the COVID mRNA vaccines, returns to discuss his recent article on FTX. (Also check out his new one on Died Suddenly.)

In “A Grand Unified Theory of the FTX Disaster” (and follow-up) Crawford expands on the widely-shared hypothesis that Sam Bankman-Fried may have been part of a larger operation designed to blow up the independent crypto sector.





