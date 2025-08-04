Linh Dinh: "It's a very systematic program to destroy opponents of the Jews"

Once-fêted now-canceled writer-photographer Linh Dinh is back in Vietnam after a visit to Jordan, a so-called “nation” that is actually a Zio-American prison camp for refugees from Zio-American genocide. Meanwhile, I’m back home in Morocco after traveling in Belgium and the Netherlands, which also host quite a few immigrants and refugees. So…let’s discuss refugees and immigration! -KB

Excerpt:

Linh Dihn: Let's talk a bit about refugees, because I know Belgium and Holland have many refugees. I already saw that when I was there 25 years ago. And the problem of refugees is something that Jordan has to deal with.

You have a very controversial stance on Muslims in Europe. You think Europe should become Muslim.

Kevin Barrett: I'm not saying they should open the floodgates to immigration from Muslim countries. Quite the opposite. What I'm saying is that if Europeans accept Islam as the best version of Christianity, which is their own heritage, that will help them return to traditional values, have happy marriages and have kids. So instead of averaging one child per woman and dying out in a generation or two, which is the path that they're on now, suddenly there would be lots more indigenous European people: happier, more rooted, more productive. And then the political leaders wouldn't be tempted to bring in all these immigrants to try to prevent economic catastrophe.

I don't think they tempted, Kevin. I think they're forced to, basically, because they can't block these people without being accused of being racist. And I've said before that the Jews destroy Arab countries and then push these refugees into white countries to destroy white countries.

Remember that Syrian kid, Alan Kurdi, that ended up on the beach in Greece? Remember that boy? He and his family had tried to reach Greece from Turkey. He ended up face down on the beach. And it became this huge global outcry over suffering of the refugees. And the meaning of that was that Europe should take in all these Syrian refugees. I was teaching in Germany at the time. I was telling my students that the way to solve this problem is not to create refugees in the first place. And your government, your German government, is complicit in generating so many Arab refugees.

I saw that so clearly in Jordan, because most of the country consists of Arab refugees from countries that the Judeo-Christian Satanists have destroyed. Obviously you have Palestinians, but also people from Iraq, people from Lebanon, people from Yemen, from all over the place. I think it's a very systematic program to destroy opponents of the Jews, whether they're Arabs or whites. And they're doing that with refugees.

I couldn't see that more clearly than when I was in Jordan. And Jordan exists basically to give Israel a buffer zone. It's like a safe zone. It's like a demilitarized zone for Israel. Because that long border would be very problematic for Israel if Arabs were to attack. So the Jordanians have to make sure there's no trouble in Jordan itself. And there's so much anger and frustration there. I talk to people, but they can't do anything about it because the security apparatus must be very, very good, very severe.

My best interview ever was with a Palestinian. He interviewed me mostly on literary matters, I don't know, maybe 15 years ago. It was published in London in an Arabic newspaper. He lives in Amman. Before I went to Amman, I gave him a subscription to my Substack so he could read my upcoming articles about Amman. And I fully expected him to contact me as soon as I landed. I expected him to show up and say, “hey, man, let's hang out. I'll tell you what's up, because if you show me, I'll be there within 15 minutes to tell you what's really happening on the ground here.

So I expect this man—I won't even name him because I fully expect him to get in touch with me, but he never did—because on my sub site, I can tell that he was clicking on my emails and even forwarded my emails to people.

But the thing is, I wrote so many articles in Amman, man. I was almost delirious with writing and photos and all that. So I thought, hey, I had to refrain from saying his name. Obviously he felt like, wait a second, it's not a good idea to hang out with this guy. Because I was saying things about the Jews. I was implying things about his king. I got a sense of that just from talking to regular Palestinians who were not politically active. They had to watch what they say.

Jordan is notorious for that. The U.S. Embassy has this huge compound there. I think that may have been their model for Baghdad’s Green Zone. They have this giant compound that totally runs the place. And the majority of the population there is Palestinian refugees whose property has been stolen and their relatives slaughtered by the Israelis. So they ended up in Jordan. That's almost two thirds of the population. But the king of Jordan is this old school monarch who works with the West. The U.S. runs Jordan on behalf of the Israelis from this gigantic American embassy compound that taps every phone, that listens to every conversation. And if you say one word crosswise in Jordan, especially if you're in the mosque preaching, you're dead. This is so, so disgusting. The Americans are always yapping about freedom and democracy, saying, “oh, we don't like Iran because it's this very scary totalitarian theocracy.” Bullshit! In Iran, you talk to taxi drivers and they're happy to criticize the government. They'll say anything. It is total free speech atmosphere in Iran. Every mullah has a different opinion from every other mullah, and they'll say whatever, they say what they think.

But go to a place like Jordan, occupied by the United States, and say one word crosswise and they'll cut your head off. So it's the opposite of what they say. Everything you've been told is a lie. The United States is the biggest enemy of free speech all over the world, and especially in the Arab and Islamic worlds…

(Read the full transcript by clicking on “transcript” above the video image at my Substack.)

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page…or better yet, the free speech platform SPdonate.