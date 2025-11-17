Can Epstein "Take Him Down"?

According to the latest leaked emails, Jeffrey Epstein tossed around such lines as “I know how dirty Donald is” and “I am the one who can take him down.” The Mossad blackmailer and his brother also mentioned “Trump blowing Bubba photos” that the Russians might or might not have. (If you don’t want to see those photos, you’re not alone.)

Trump responded by “Ramping Up Pressure on G.O.P. to Thwart Epstein Vote.” He continued insisting, absurdly, that the whole Epstein affair is “a Democrat hoax.” The president viciously attacked Epstein transparency advocate Marjorie Taylor Greene—attacks that she claimed amounted to inciting death threats against her. Twenty-seven Epstein survivors signed a letter supporting Greene.

Trump’s apparent panic included blatant exhibitions of textbook “guilty demeanor.” Aboard Air Force One, Trump reacted to a question about Epstein by snapping “quiet! quiet!” while angrily jabbing his extended index finger to within a couple of centimeters from the reporter’s face. His reaction to Epstein questions at the White House was only marginally less incriminating. But Trump’s biggest implicit admission that he has something yuge to hide was his August order to move Epstein’s Mossad co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell to a country club prison, where she is being treated like Jewish royalty while awaiting the inevitable presidential pardon. In return, Maxwell has been dutifully but unconvincingly reciting a “Trump is totally innocent” script.

Israel, Not Trump, Is the Villain

But Trump is not the real villain of the Epstein drama. Israel is. And its accomplice in villainy is the Jewish-Zionist-dominated mainstream media, which clumsily contorts itself to avoid mentioning the Israeli elephant in Epstein’s living room.

Trump sure acts like Israel has something on him. He broke with US and world consensus by moving the US embassy to the stolen land of Occupied Jerusalem, endorsing Israel’s theft of the Stolen Golan Heights, and forcing US vassals in the region to “abnormalize” with the malignant, ever-metastasizing Zionist entity. His shredding of the JCPOA nuclear deal with Iran likewise represented abject submission to Netanyahu and a gargantuan betrayal of American interests. And like his predecessor “Hairsniffer Joe” Biden—another blackmailed pervert—Trump has been destroying America’s global standing by his complicity in Israeli genocide.

Is the current drip-drip-drip of Epstein revelations orchestrated by Israel? Might they be calculated to terrorize Trump into letting Israel completely abandon the Gaza truce, continue its wars on Lebanon and Iran with US support, and pursue its genocidally expansionist plans in a way that grossly undermines US interests? That is what Candace Owens recently suggested:

Thomas Massie, a Congressional leader of the America First movement that is replacing MAGA (i.e. MIGA) obviously understands Owens’ point. He wants to force the issue, even if it means bringing Trump down. Massie’s Epstein Files Transparency Act

“would require the Justice Department to make public within 30 days all files, communications and investigative materials related to Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. It would allow the redaction of details identifying victims or interfering with ongoing investigations but prohibit the department from withholding information over concerns of “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.” (source)

Monday morning Trump faced political reality and said he was no longer opposing Epstein transparency. As usual, though, his statement sounded unhinged and redolent of “guilty demeanor”":

“We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party.”

Trump’s assertion that the whole Epstein affair is a “hoax” concocted by the radical left is, of course, preposterous. But sometimes when unhinged people say apparently insane things, there is a method to their proverbial madness. (That was one of several things that Freud wasn’t entirely wrong about.) So let’s put Trump on the couch and ask what “radical left” might mean here. The answer, of course, is “pro-Palestine” i.e. “anti-Zionist.” In today’s political reality, it’s the people furthest to the left who are, by and large, the most likely to support Palestine and oppose Israel. So what Trump is really saying, beneath the nonsensical surface, is that forcing the Epstein affair into the open is very bad for Israel—so bad that only the “radical left,” the pro-Hamas people, could possibly support it. In other words, Trump is warning Israel to stop blackmailing him by poking him with sharp Epstein sticks every couple of minutes. He is reminding Israel that the Epstein affair is political dynamite that could not only bring down Trump’s presidency, but also Israel’s control over America’s political system.

Are we witnessing a Mexican standoff, in which Israel is holding an Epstein gun to Trump’s head, while Trump tries to make Israel understand that the gun is actually a double-edged sword? (Pardon the mixed metaphor…) If so, Trump might be well-advised to signal to the Israelis that he holds other cards—other weapons—that could prove lethal to the Jewish state. As a “nuclear option,” Trump could let it be known, one way or another, that he is prepared to go on live television and blame Israel for 9/11 and the Kennedy assassinations, then order a punitive US military expedition to avenge those and other attacks on America. (Getting JD Vance on board would be helpful as assassination insurance.)

Trump probably doesn’t have the guts to do that. He would most likely just let Israel take him down without a whimper. After all, Trump was “made” by Roy Cohn, the notorious Kosher Nostra pederast, and has been on his knees servicing the Jewish mafia ever since. His professed love of screwing his business partners’ wives is textbook psychological compensation for his real deep profile as a “bottom” with Roy Cohn and other sadistic Jewish controllers on top. And if they tell him to “blow Bubba” on camera…well, you get the drift.

Trump was never any more a businessman than Jeffrey Epstein was an investor. Both were small-time frontmen whose talents for charismatic blather were harnessed by billionaire Jewish criminals: Epstein was good at seducing teenage girls, Trump at seducing low-IQ American TV-watchers, while pretending to preside over money-laundering establishments disguised as hotels and casinos.

When the American people finally tire of the whole tawdry spectacle, they are going to have to face the fact that their real enemy is the Jewish-Zionist oligarchy—and singlemindedly set about destroying it.

