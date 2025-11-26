Philippe de Vulpillieres: Israeli Spy Arnon Milchan Was 9/11 Mastermind

Philippe de Vulpillieres, author of 9/11 Explained to the FBI, presents “the Arnon Milchan hypothesis”—according to which the self-confessed Israeli spy Arnon Milchan, who has bragged about stealing American nuclear weapons secrets/components and giving them to Israel, was the likely mastermind of the 9/11 false flag operation. According to de Vulpillieres, the film Swordfish, released three months before 9/11, features a protagonist (Gabriel Shear, played by John Travolta) based on Milchan, an associate of the filmmakers. Swordfish’s Milchan character lays out the rationale for the 9/11 false flag, arguing that slaughtering a thousand New Yorkers in a fake terrorist attack would be virtuous, because it would help a secret counterterrorism squad linked to Mossad “protect our way of life” by killing Osama Bin Laden etc. etc.

From the book:

“Aesopian language is a means of communication intended to convey a concealed meaning to informed members of a conspiracy or underground movement while simultaneously maintaining an innocent meaning to outsiders. The term refers to the allegorical writings of the ancient Greek fabulist Aesop”…What I will set out to demonstrate—without much difficulty in fact—is that the mastermind of 9/11 used this very Aesopian language in a specific film produced in 2001 by someone to whom he was extremely close. If the film in question was difficult to decipher upon its release, the later success of the 9/11 operation gradually led the individual concerned to lower his guard and boast recklessly in the 2010s about peripheral exploits —without realizing how much this made the work’s Aesopian coding less and less impenetrable… “This film is Swordfish —and it contains a swarm of inconsistencies that can only be explained by the hypothesis of an unrestrained use of Aesopian language…accompanied by dialogue that links “success” with “massacre” and situates that massacre—of hostages—inside a New York building, the supposedly necessary and patriotic sacrifice of innocents on U.S. soil culminates, in this pre-September 11 film, with the triumphant assassination of a figure clearly modeled on Osama bin Laden.”

