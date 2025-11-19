Trump's "Occupy Gaza" UN Resolution = Genocide Complicity

Richie Allen: The UN Security Council has voted in favor of a US drafted resolution which effectively endorses President Donald Trump’s twenty point plan for Gaza. Included in the plan, and this is very interesting, is the establishment of an International Stabilisation Force, or ISF, to which the Americans say multiple unnamed countries have offered to contribute. The resolution was backed by countries including the UK, France and Somalia, with none voting against. Russia and China abstained.

While that was going on, humanitarian organizations are saying that there is a disaster about to befall the Palestinians. Now, you might say, what? There is a genocide underway in Gaza. Yes, yes, yes. But they are facing the winter. The aid is not getting in. UK Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper told the House of Commons today that aid is stacking up in Jordan and elsewhere and is not getting in. The Palestinians need tents. They need sleeping bags. They need the means to heat themselves as the winter closes in. To discuss this and more, let’s welcome back to the program a friend of ours. He is an academic, an author, researcher and broadcaster. You’ll find him at kevinbarrett.substack.com. He writes for Unz.com, he writes for TruthJihad.com and many other publications. Let’s say a big hello to Dr. Kevin Barrett.

Kevin, welcome back. The conditions currently being endured by the Palestinians are looking to become worse as winter closes in and they are left there with no places to shelter themselves. And humanitarian organisations are saying if something isn’t done about this immediately, there’s going to be a great loss of life this coming winter. And disease is a big problem as well. How do you read this?

Kevin Barrett: That’s true, Richie. Winter is already here in Morocco, which is sort of the same kind of south-of-the-Mediterranean kind of climate, with the same weather patterns coming through here heading in the direction of Palestine. It’s been very cold and raining. And the rain, of course, is very welcome in Morocco. But it won’t be so welcome in Gaza where all the buildings have been blown up. There’s no shelter, not enough food, not enough warm clothing. And this whole fake solution that Trump has pushed through on behalf of his owner, Bibi, is, I think, calculated to just blow up and continue the genocide. And it’s really scandalous that the Security Council went ahead and fell for it again.

Some of our listeners believe that the Epstein file saga is currently being used to keep Donald Trump in line. I’m not sure about that, but it doesn’t really matter what I think. What do you think?

No, I agree with them. I think it’s obvious that Israel doesn’t just have something on Trump. They have a lot on Trump. Remember, Trump is the creation of (notorious sex criminal and blackmail-orgy-organizer) Roy Cohn. Roy Cohn was an organized crime kingpin as well as a lawyer, so he could operate in the legitimate world as well as the crime world that was his main home. And he ran New York for the Meyer Lansky crime syndicate. He relayed orders from J. Edgar Hoover to remove and even kill important politicians. Hoover, of course, was basically owned by Meyer Lansky, the Jewish gangster loyal to Israel, who had pictures—the same types of pictures of J. Edgar Hoover that we now have heard that the Epsteins and their friends allegedly had of Trump and Bill Clinton.

Read the full transcript by clicking “transcript” above the video image at my Substack.

