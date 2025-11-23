US Threats to Venezuela Are Based on Obscene Big Lies

Note: This week’s False Flag Weekly News is up and the audio is fixed! -KB

Now joining us with more analysis on the story is Mr. Kevin Barrett from Saidia, Morocco. I’d like to thank you, Mr. Barrett, for joining us during this hour’s top headlines. First of all…human rights groups are saying that these are potential violations of international law. They’ve been targeting their killing innocent bystanders on those boats, from what we’ve heard from the Venezuelan president, from the Cuban president. And the thing is that people are not knowing about the timing. They’re saying the timing and scope of these planned operations are unclear. But are they truly unclear in your opinion, Mr. Barrett?

No. They are preparing for a potential war of aggression to try to seize control of Venezuela’s oil supplies. Venezuela has the most proven oil reserves of any nation on Earth, and it’s sitting right there in the Western Hemisphere, which under the Monroe Doctrine supposedly belong to the United States. So somebody like Trump, who doesn’t care about international law, is tempted to just move in and seize those resources. And the pretext is the most ludicrous, transparently absurd pretext. And that’s saying something, because the United States has a long history of waging war on false pretexts. The Israeli demolition of the World Trade Center was used as a pretext to launch the series of post 9/11 wars of regime change on behalf of Israel. And now we’re seeing this new pretext: They make up a completely false story about a non-existent drug cartel and lie and say that the president of Venezuela is the head of this non-existent cartel. It’s a complete joke. And then they start murdering fishermen claiming that they’re stopping drugs. Everybody knows this is a big lie. But because they have the power, they can get away with it.

And it’s just shocking, especially because the United States and especially the CIA is the world’s worst drug trafficker. Indeed, the invasion of Afghanistan was sort of a mirror image of this. One of the reasons, perhaps the biggest single reason, for invading Afghanistan in 2001 was to re-enable the drug trade, which the Taliban had shut down. And even today, now we’re hearing about possible U.S. attacks to re-invade Afghanistan and seize Bagram Air Base because, once again, the Taliban has shut down the CIA’s narcotics trade.

So I am so ashamed to be an American with a government that is this corrupt, and I hope and pray that the Israeli-occupied U.S. government is defeated as soon as possible and in the most conclusive way possible.

Mr. Barrett…per your expertise and everything that we know that has happened already, we’ve been hearing that the regional destabilization there in Latin America is already in progress. And we do know, according to the Venezuelan president and the people there, that again, they see that resistance is the only way. But again, they have been saying that this is the reason from the beginning, other than the oil, as you did mention, is that they want to topple the government of Venezuela. But do you think they are actually able and willing to go ahead and do it? Or is this basically threats and bullying as we are used from Trump?

I don’t think they’re sure that they can do it. And so I think it’s quite possible that, as some of the reports in the US mainstream media suggest, that they may be putting on pressure to try to get a better deal in terms of getting Venezuela to sign away some portion of its oil for the use of the United States while maintaining a degree of sovereignty, which Venezuela is reportedly willing to do. But there is, of course, the question of what precisely are the terms of trade here? And Venezuela wants to remain a sovereign state, not some occupied colony.

And so there’s a kind of a power struggle going on. But I certainly hope that Venezuela has the means to defend itself. It’s not just that they can launch a powerful guerrilla war that would make Vietnam look like a walk in the park. They’ve got the terrain for that. They’ve got the jungles. They’ve got the mountains. So that’s a good last-ditch effort. But I certainly hope that they’ve also obtained some good anti-ship weapons. These days, aircraft carriers are obsolete. Indeed, all surface ships are obsolete because very cheap anti-ship missiles can be used to sink them. We know that 20 years ago, those Sunburn missiles out of China, which Iran had and other countries have gotten some of and then manufactured their own versions of, are entirely capable of sinking American ships. And so if Venezuela has that, it’s a solid deterrent. And if they don’t have it, then they’ve made a terrible mistake by not obtaining it.

Sources: Press TV TruthJihad.com