James Perloff on “Donald Trump: Rebranding Globalism as Nationalism”; Eric Walberg on Hamas Victory

Rumble link Bitchute link

James Perloff leads off with a discussion of “Donald Trump: Rebranding Globalism as Nationalism.” Then Eric Walberg weighs in on the Hamas victory that has unsettled “Israel.” May the unsettlement be completed soon.

Transcript excerpt:

James Perloff: You and I did a show about Trump’s cabinet. We looked at the fact that every person in a key strategic person was a Zionist, pro-Israel, anti-Iran, pro-war, and that is in perfect alignment with his first administration. And we talked about the things he did in that administration. But regarding Trump's rebranding of globalism as nationalism: Here's what Trump said on Truth Social, and this is this year, January the 6th, 2025. He said, “many people in Canada love being the 51st state. The United States can no longer suffer the massive great deficits and subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this and resigned.” Actually, I think Trudeau resigned because he knows something really bad is about to happen. But anyway, continue with Trump's quote. He said, “if Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be totally secure from the threat of Russian and Chinese ships that are constantly surrounding them together with a great nation it would be!!!”

Now, a lot of people dismiss this and they say, well, Trump's not serious about that. He's just talking. But two days later, he had a press conference and at that press conference, he suggested that Greenland should be incorporated in the United States. I've got the links on my web article. His remarks were dismissed again as being facetious. But just two days later, he sent Donald Trump Jr. to Greenland, which kind of underscores the seriousness of what he's talking about.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, if he sent two or three armed bodyguards alongside Donald Trump Jr., he probably could have taken Greenland right there.

That's a good one. That's probably true. It wouldn't take a lot to conquer Greenland. But it’s being heralded to Trump followers as MAGA. It's making America great again to absorb these other nations. But I’m a student of the New World Order. My first book came out in 1988, The Shadows of Power: The Study of the Council of Foreign Relations. Those guys are the power brokers or at least until 9-11 they were the main power brokers in America. They were the Rockefeller-Morgan branch of the deep state.

In order to write that book, I actually went through every issue of Foreign Affairs, which is their journal, which they began publishing in 1922, the year after they were incorporated. Now, in 1988, there was no internet, as I'm sure your listeners know. And so I had to do everything through hard copy. So I actually sat in the Boston Public Library, and I went through every issue of Foreign Affairs starting in 1922. And what I noticed was that throughout their history, the Council on Foreign Relations, through their mouthpiece Foreign Affairs, was advocating world government, which is what they're all about. They were about the League of Nations and the UN, but they were advocating: “We can't just leap into a world government. We've got to do it gradually. We've got to boil the frog. The way to do that is to establish regional alliances as a stepping stone for world government.

It's the North American Union and things like that.

Absolutely, we're going to get to that….

(read the full transcript at my Substack by clicking on “transcript” above the video image on the right).