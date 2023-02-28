Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
J. Michael Springmann on What He Saw in Iran
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:16
-56:16

J. Michael Springmann on What He Saw in Iran

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Feb 28, 2023
Share

Iranians, like folks from most other countries, are far more traditional than Westerners in their social mores and family values. That apparently doesn’t sit well with the Commissars of Correctness, the Mandatory Vice Squad, the Doyens of Digital Degeneracy, and other US-taxpayer-funded advocates of decadence and depravity.

J. Michael Springmann, author of Visas for Al-Qaeda, recently returned from Iran. Today he published “Modern Iran: A Study in Contrasts: Part 1: Women.” Compare his perspective with those of Setareh Sadeqi and Christopher Weaver…and then marvel at the absurdity of MSM anti-Iran propaganda.

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett