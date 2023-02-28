J. Michael Springmann on What He Saw in Iran

Iranians, like folks from most other countries, are far more traditional than Westerners in their social mores and family values. That apparently doesn’t sit well with the Commissars of Correctness, the Mandatory Vice Squad, the Doyens of Digital Degeneracy, and other US-taxpayer-funded advocates of decadence and depravity.

J. Michael Springmann, author of Visas for Al-Qaeda, recently returned from Iran. Today he published “Modern Iran: A Study in Contrasts: Part 1: Women.” Compare his perspective with those of Setareh Sadeqi and Christopher Weaver…and then marvel at the absurdity of MSM anti-Iran propaganda.