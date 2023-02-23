Kevin’s Newsletter
Setareh Sadeqi and Christopher Weaver: MSM Is Lying Outrageously About Iran!
Setareh Sadeqi and Christopher Weaver: MSM Is Lying Outrageously About Iran!

Feb 23, 2023
Video link

Mainstream media depictions of Iran have always been notoriously unreliable. But they have gotten much, much worse (if such a thing is possible) during the past six months.

In this interview, Setareh Sadeqi reports from Isfahan, Iran, and Christopher Weaver discusses his fact-finding trip to that country. Their article “Iran’s unrest triggers explosion of fake news” exposes a list of fake-news propaganda stories from such outlets as BBC, CNN, The New York Post, Newsweek, and (CIA-infiltrated) social media.

For more information, check out these articles published during my trip to Iran two weeks ago:

That Chinese Balloon Looks Different from Tehran

Hybrid War on Iran Stalling?

Appears in episode
