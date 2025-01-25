Released Israeli Woman Flashes "V for Hamas Victory"

Transcript of Press TV interview

Mr. Barrett, it's great to have you with us. What message do you think the Al Ghassan Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, are sending by releasing this recent footage? And also, what does this show about the effectiveness of the Palestinian resistance?

This is yet another indication that the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza was a complete abysmal failure, especially from a military perspective. The announced goal of the Israelis was to completely eliminate Hamas and to free all of their captives through military action. And that, of course, was a pipe dream from the very beginning. But their failure to accomplish that was absolutely spectacular. And we saw from these videos that when the Zionists pulled out from Gaza as this ceasefire deal comes into effect: they backed off under fire, under very heavy fire.

And that right up until these last moments that the Islamic resistance movement in Gaza is a formidable military presence there. So this has just underlined what we saw throughout this entire period, this 15-month genocide. The Israelis were very much capable of randomly murdering women and children, but they were utterly ineffective in confronting their military peers, the Hamas forces that overran them on October 7th and humiliated them in several stand up battles at military centers close to Gaza. That was what Scott Ritter memorably called the greatest military raid of the century.

That military defeat of Israel on October 7th has been followed by a much longer period of military defeats. And of course not it's not just that the Israeli military is ineffective in this kind of fighting. Maybe they're too cowardly to go into the tunnels and risk their lives in great numbers. And maybe they just don't have the the wherewithal or the stamina for this kind of difficult fighting. But I think the real fault on the Israeli side goes straight up to the leadership, that is, to Netanyahu, who got into this situation for political reasons, pursued a genocide for political reasons, set objectives that couldn't possibly be realized for political reasons.

And now it's all blown up in his face and blown up in the face of the Zionist entity. And this is a crushing defeat, a historic defeat that will be viewed in retrospect as a landmark in the liberation of Palestine.

Mr. Barrett, you just mentioned the issue of war crimes being committed by the Israeli regime there. What steps, in your opinion, must be taken to prosecute the Israeli war criminals in international courts? In other words, how can the issue of accountability begin to take shape?

We're living in a new world now where accountability through international law is going to be…perhaps not what it should be, but it's going to be more possible. It's a real possibility in ways that it wasn't in the past. And there are two reasons for that.

One is that the United States Empire, which has always insisted on impunity for itself and its so-called allies… though Israel is not a U.S. ally, because it will not officially declare its borders because it wants to keep stealing more territory. For that reason, the US is prevented by law from actually forming an official alliance with Israel. But nonetheless, the Zionists are so powerful in the United States, with Jewish Zionist billionaires owning much of the media, much of the financial system, and most of the politicians, that the Americans can extend this umbrella of impunity over the Israelis. The thing is, though, that the American empire is starting to totter. And we have a president and a new administration now in the United States that explicitly recognizes that the days in which the U.S. could pretend to rule the world through alliances and impose its will on Europe and on Asia and on Africa and so on through this system of alliances and international institutions that were built up after the Cold War, is now falling apart. And indeed, the US war on Russia through Ukraine is also a war on Western Europe. And Western Europe is starting to wake up to this after its economy has been devastated because the US has plundered Europe by essentially cutting off industrial Europe and Germany from Russian gas, and selling Europe extremely overpriced American gas in its place. So the United States is plundering the world. And now it's nakedly out for itself with this Trump administration. And these alliances are gonna break down. That means that Europe will prosecute Zionist war criminals in the future because it won't be intimidated by the United States. And the rest of the world will also be more independent in the future. And the whole world is horrified by this genocide. The United States is really the only country with the leadership that's fully behind this genocide. So other countries other than the United States are going to be able to prosecute these war criminals. The ICC, the ICJ, which Trump hates, well, they're not going to obey the Americans when some ugly American leader like Trump that everybody in Europe hates is insulting them. So they're likely to be even more independent in the future than they are now.

And so that's one reason that the Zionists will be prosecuted. The other reason is that we have facial recognition technology and the Zionist war criminals have posted themselves committing war crimes. Thousands of them have done this. And we can find them wherever they go. If they leave Israel, we can find them. We can track them down. We can go after them. We can perform citizen's arrests. We can have authorities arrest them. There's one of them that's actually under arrest here in Morocco right now. And if the Zionists dare to come to Morocco or to Europe or to any other country except the United States they will be identified and they will be arrested.