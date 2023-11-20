Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Inept Zionists Slaughtered Own People, then 13,000 Palestinians (and counting)
Inept Zionists Slaughtered Own People, then 13,000 Palestinians (and counting)

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Nov 20, 2023
Transcript

Press TV interview 11/19/23: "The Zionists, after having been defeated on October 7th with what Scott Ritter has called the most successful military raid in history (and killing hundreds of their own civilians and blaming it on Hamas) have been taking out their frustration on the innocent civilians of Gaza.

