Henry Herskovitz on Being Condemned by the City Council, Monika Schaefer on Her Political Prisoner Brother Alfred
Henry Herskovitz on Being Condemned by the City Council, Monika Schaefer on Her Political Prisoner Brother Alfred

Zionism vs. Free Speech
Feb 01, 2022
Henry Herskovitz responds to the Ann Arbor city council’s condemnation of Henry & friends’ protests outside the pro-Zionist Beth Israel synagogue. Monika Shaefer joins the conversation halfway through the hour to offer updates on her political prisoner brother Alfred, who has been imprisoned since 2018 for the crime of nonviolently expressing his political views.

Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Appears in episode
