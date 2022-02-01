Henry Herskovitz responds to the Ann Arbor city council’s condemnation of Henry & friends’ protests outside the pro-Zionist Beth Israel synagogue. Monika Shaefer joins the conversation halfway through the hour to offer updates on her political prisoner brother Alfred, who has been imprisoned since 2018 for the crime of nonviolently expressing his political views.
Henry Herskovitz on Being Condemned by the City Council, Monika Schaefer on Her Political Prisoner Brother Alfred
Zionism vs. Free Speech
Feb 01, 2022
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
