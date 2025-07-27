Genocidal Accelerationism

This week Israel accelerated its genocide of Gaza, intensifying the ongoing mass starvation, shooting hundreds of starving people as they lined up for food, attacking the last standing city in Gaza, Deir al-Balah, and shocking even Caitlin Johnstone by having snipers shoot kids in the genitals one day, the head in the next, and so on. These people have a genius for being cartoonishly evil.

Bibi thinks he’s accelerating towards some kind of victory. But he’s actually zooming off a cliff. As the reality of the Gaza genocide sinks in, the people of the region, and the world, will find a way to excise the Zionist cancer from West Asia and the planet. It could come through the ongoing Resistance strategy of imposing death from a thousand cuts, as the world collectively withdraws support from Israel and throws its weight behind Palestine. But we might also see nukes going off in Occupied Palestine, or the release of biological weapons targeting Ashkenazi Jews. By now, people are angry enough to try just about anything.

Israel’s genocide strategy is accelerationist in the sense of “let’s make things worse in hopes that it will somehow magically make things better.” The original accelerationists were left-wingers who wanted to intensify the ravages of techno-capitalism in hopes of provoking revolution. In recent decades the alt right has appropriated the concept to mean “let’s burn down society so our ethnonationalist utopia can emerge from its ashes.” Israel, for its part, wants to burn down West Asia, and with it the world, so Biblical prophecy can be fulfilled as a Jewish Messiah arises to rule the world from a rebuilt blood sacrifice temple in Jerusalem.

This kind of millennialist messianic madness isn’t new. Historian Norman Cohn’s The Pursuit of the Millennium gives us the pro-Jewish version, casting Christians as the main villains and Jews as innocent scapegoats. But since Christian and Muslim millenarianists agree that Jesus, the Prince of Peace and avatar of pure spirituality and universalist brotherly love, is the one true Messiah, whereas Jews loathe Jesus and yearn for a bloody Jewish conquerer to subjugate, exterminate, and enslave all non-Jews under a global Jewish dictatorship, it’s easy to understand why the Jewish version of messianic millenarianism is even more toxic than the Christian cults analyzed by Cohn.

About 375 years ago, Zionism was born in the ravings of the lunatic satanist Shabtai Tzvi as polished by his publicist, Nathan of Gaza. Together, the pair convinced the plurality of European, North African, and West Asian Jews to at least provisionally accept Tzvi as the Messiah who would lead them to conquer the Holy Land and following that, the world. While Tzvi’s career culminated ignominiously in the propitious year 1666, when he led his followers into nominal conversions to Islam in a successful attempt to convince the Ottoman sultan to spare his life, Tzvi’s brand of satanic antinomian Zionism sparked the movement that unleashed genocide on Palestine in 1948 and is accelerating it today.

Tzvi’s movement crashed and burned. Unsurprisingly, it elicited “persecution” of Jewish communities. (Naturally enough, Christian and Muslim rulers were wary of maniacal outbreaks of Jewish fanaticism, especially since the fanatics’ goal was to conquer and exterminate Christians and Muslims and enslave the survivors.)

There have been countless similar cases of Jewish excesses leading to “persecutions.” When Jewish predation (or parasitism if you will) reaches a certain point, the victims have nothing to lose and rise up in pogroms. If usurers who are also tax collectors and blackmailers and sellers of alcohol, drugs, and whores reduce whole communities to penury, those communities have been known to respond, naturally enough, with torches and pitchforks. Throw in the minoritarian but very real practice of black magic using the blood of Christian children, among other abominations, and you have a perfect blueprint for becoming the world’s most unpopular minority.

When Bibi’s genocidal plan to conquer West Asia river-to-river fails, and Jews return to the status they have always enjoyed (barring a brief post-World War II interlude) as the most hated people on the planet, there will doubtless be wailing and gnashing of teeth. But maybe that’s the whole point. Maybe tribalist Jews are actually masochists who love being hated, and who torment the goyim precisely so they can find themselves “persecuted.” That’s what one of my favorite ex-Israelis, Alon Mizrahi, suggests in his latest Substack note:

In case you were wondering what the Israeli plan was, let me share with you that plan in great detail: it doesn't exist. There is no Israeli plan. There is no future arrangement they seek to achieve, or a finite situation. Their plan is to keep escalating until they are forced to stop either by a devastating war, crippling sanctions, internal collapse, or a civil war (preferably: all at once). That is the plan. Believe me: this, and only this, is the plan. - Zionists are notoriously braindead, souldead, and deluded, but they know that they cannot take over the Middle East and subjugate all of humanity to their rule, which is the only way they could censor 'criticism of Israel' and contain resistance forever. They know it's impossible (unless god steps in and intervenes on their psychopathic behalf). Their plan is not to achieve this; the plan is to die or get arrested trying. It is not a plan, but a yearning that cannot be controlled to fail in something big and then mourn the destruction and failure, like Ashkenazi Jews love to do so much. They made mourning and complaints against humanity the center of their culture and identity, and that's precisely the mental space they want to return to. This is the only space where they will feel safe and at home: when they are hated and everything they built has been destroyed. For them, a scenario like this is the ultimate proof that they are really god's chosen. I know it sounds psychotic, and it is. Nevertheless, that's the collective yearning: to try big, to fail big, and to fall back to the comforting sense of persecution and hate. - This is why they're doing all these counterintuitive things (from a self-preservation point of view). They want to be stopped. They long to be vilified and hated. They relish that hatred. It comforts and soothes them. When they are hated, in their mind, they become eternal Jews, fulfilling the decrees of an ancient Jewish existence. They don't hate being hated. They love it. Once you realize this, things will start making sense to you. -

God bless Alon Mizrohi for escaping from the Israeli prison, and the Jewish-tribalist mind-prison. Like Gilad Atzmon and Miko Peled, he’s living proof that being born Jewish in Israel doesn’t necessarily prevent a person from uttering prophetic truths.

