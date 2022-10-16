El-Hajj Mauri’ Salakhan on “Free Aafia” Demonstrations Oct. 23

Human rights activist El-Hajj Mauri’ Salakhan of Aafia.org discusses the “Free Aafia” demonstrations he’s helping organize, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 23, near where Aafia Siddiqui is being held at the Federal Medical Center, Carswell, in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas. As I wrote in the posting for last month’s interview with Gordon Duff:

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui was the victim of what Ramsey Clark called “the worst case of individual injustice I have ever witnessed.” A brilliant neuroscientist (MIT-Brandeis) and leading Islamic activist, Dr. Aafia Siddiqui was crucified by the 9/11 perp neocons not because of anything she did, but purely to terrorize and intimidate other anti-Zionist Muslims. Obviously innocent of any crime, yet held without charges and tortured and raped for years, her child murdered, and finally charged with resisting her rapists and sentenced to several lifetimes in prison, Dr. Aafia is living proof that the Zionist-occupied US Empire is evil incarnate. She is a leading national heroine and considered “the mother of the nation” in Pakistan.





