Gordon Duff on Aafia Siddiqui

First half hour: Scheduled guest Al-Hajj Mauri’ Saalakhan of the Aafia Foundation, named in honor of Aafia Siddiqui, couldn’t make it, so Gordon Duff of Veterans Today and The Intel Drop filled in.

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui was the victim of what Ramsey Clark called “the worst case of individual injustice I have ever witnessed.” A brilliant neuroscientist (MIT-Brandeis) and leading Islamic activist, Dr. Aafia Siddiqui was crucified by the 9/11 perp neocons not because of anything she did, but purely to terrorize and intimidate other anti-Zionist Muslims. Obviously innocent of any crime, yet held without charges and tortured and raped for years, her child murdered, and finally charged with resisting her rapists and sentenced to several lifetimes in prison, Dr. Aafia is living proof that the Zionist-occupied US Empire is evil incarnate. She is a leading national heroine and considered “the mother of the nation” in Pakistan.

Gordon Duff: “This woman and her three children were kidnapped, and illegally held for 5 years under the most brutal conditions imaginable without any legal reason. She had been accused of no crime. After years of imprisonment, rape and torture, she was finally arrested for attacking those who tortured her.”

It’s actually even worse than that. Listen and learn about one of the most shameful and disgusting episodes in all of American history.

Second half hour: Eric Gajewski a.k.a. TradCatKnight may be the hardest working traditional Catholic on the internet radio airwaves: TradCatKnight is a traditional Catholic website that covers: the apostasy in the Catholic Church, the coming one world religion/ New Age, False Prophet & Antichrist, prophecy, real 3rd secret of Fatima, Zionism, Islam, patriotism, various endtime subjects, DAYS OF LOT, latest earth changes, health, GMO’s, prepper/survivalism, geopolitics, economics, geo-engineering, illuminati, freemasonry, mainstream media brainwashing, Agenda 2030, new world order, Planet X/Niburu, FEMA Camps, Mark of the Beast, phony alien disclosure forthcoming, project bluebeam, HAARP/SCALAR weaponry, weather wars, chemtrails, Vaccines, global depopulation and MORE!” I guess we won’t run out of things to talk about