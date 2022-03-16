Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Dmitry Orlov on Ukraine: "Everything You Know Is Wrong"; Nahed al-Huseini Agrees
Dmitry Orlov on Ukraine: "Everything You Know Is Wrong"; Nahed al-Huseini Agrees

Kevin Barrett
Mar 16, 2022
2
Watch the Orlov video interview on Rumble

First half hour: Dmitry Orlov weighs in on Ukraine. In today's Orwellian America, "war is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength"—or so the mainstream media tell us. But in reality, the truth is usually pretty much the opposite of whatever the MSM says. That seems to be the case with Ukraine, where the people we're told are good guys are actually bloodthirsty zio-nazis, and the Russian cleanup (of US race-specific biological weapons, among other things) is more than justified, according to Truth Jihad Radio guest Dmitry Orlov.

Dmitry Orlov was born in Leningrad, USSR, into an academic family, and emigrated to the US in the mid-1970s. He holds degrees in Computer Engineering and Linguistics, and has worked in a variety of fields, including high-energy physics, Internet commerce, network security and advertising. He is the author of several books, including Reinventing Collapse and The Five Stages of Collapse

Second half hour: Nahed al-Husaini agrees with Dmitry and then some. She discusses the US bioweapons labs in Ukraine and says Russian sources tell her the labs harbored an ultra-lethal strain of COVID-19 among other things.

Nahed is Veterans Today Damascus Bureau Chief. She is a member of the American Institute for Middle East Strategic Studies (USA) and serves as Assistant Director of Arab-American and Muslim Congress (Detroit, USA). She has a Diploma in English Literature from Damascus University (1987). She’s also been a reporter for Turkish newspaper Aydinlik, Special Coordinator for Arab-Armenian International Law Assembly, Correspondent for Qatari News Agency, Al Ayam news Paper in Bahrain, Al Liwaa in Lebanon, Correspondent for Petra News Agency in Jordan, correspondent for the Associated Press in USA, and worked as a freelance journalist for CBS, ABS and CNN in Syria. She is fluent in both English and Arabic.

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
