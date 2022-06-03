Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Discussing Mass Formation Psychosis and War Fever on Tim Kelly's Podcast
Kevin Barrett
Jun 03, 2022
I recently appeared on Tim Kelly’s “Our Interesting Times” podcast to discuss my articles on mass formation psychosis and the war in Ukraine, including “It’s the War Mobilization, Stupid.”

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
