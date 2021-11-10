COVID-19 Fascism! Jimmy Walter on Draconian Mandates, John Whitehead on COVID Detention Camps

Two guests discuss issues raised in my new article “COVID-19 Fascism: State Power Plus Corporate Power Equals Goose-Stepping Groupthink.”

First half hour: Jimmy Walter returns to Truth Jihad Radio!

In his recent article Out-Thought Out-Bought Out-Fought: Why the "9/11 Truth" Movement Failed, Alan Sabrosky erroneously stated that “the Truthers were never able to garner the support of even one major individual, non-profit or corporate donor.” Actually the truth movement peaked circa 2005-2008 thanks in significant part to one major individual donor who was very active in 2005: Jimmy Walter.

In our new interview, Jimmy Walter addresses Alan Sabrosky’s claims, then discusses articles including: “Austria to BAN unvaccinated from long list of public spaces,” “57 young athletes suddenly die from cardiac arrest after vaccinations,” and Spike Protein Goes to Nucleus and Impairs DNA Repair (In-Vitro Study) - YouTube .

Second half-hour: Civil libertarian lawyer John Whitehead wonders about “COVID-19 Detention Camps: Are Government Round-Ups of Resistors in Our Future?” He answers his own question: “It’s no longer a question of whether the government will lock up Americans for defying its mandates but when.

“This is what we know: the government has the means, the muscle and the motivation to detain individuals who resist its orders and do not comply with its mandates in a vast array of prisons, detention centers, and FEMA concentration camps paid for with taxpayer dollars.

“It’s just a matter of time…”