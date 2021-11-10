Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
COVID-19 Fascism! Jimmy Walter on Draconian Mandates, John Whitehead on COVID Detention Camps
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:00:09
-1:00:09

COVID-19 Fascism! Jimmy Walter on Draconian Mandates, John Whitehead on COVID Detention Camps

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Nov 10, 2021
1
Share

Two guests discuss issues raised in my new article “COVID-19 Fascism: State Power Plus Corporate Power Equals Goose-Stepping Groupthink.”

First half hour: Jimmy Walter returns to Truth Jihad Radio!

In his recent article Out-Thought Out-Bought Out-Fought: Why the "9/11 Truth" Movement Failed, Alan Sabrosky erroneously stated that “the Truthers were never able to garner the support of even one major individual, non-profit or corporate donor.” Actually the truth movement peaked circa 2005-2008 thanks in significant part to one major individual donor who was very active in 2005: Jimmy Walter.

In our new interview, Jimmy Walter addresses Alan Sabrosky’s claims, then discusses articles including: “Austria to BAN unvaccinated from long list of public spaces,” “57 young athletes suddenly die from cardiac arrest after vaccinations,” and Spike Protein Goes to Nucleus and Impairs DNA Repair (In-Vitro Study) - YouTube .

Second half-hour: Civil libertarian lawyer John Whitehead wonders about “COVID-19 Detention Camps: Are Government Round-Ups of Resistors in Our Future?” He answers his own question: “It’s no longer a question of whether the government will lock up Americans for defying its mandates but when.

“This is what we know: the government has the means, the muscle and the motivation to detain individuals who resist its orders and do not comply with its mandates in a vast array of prisons, detention centers, and FEMA concentration camps paid for with taxpayer dollars.

“It’s just a matter of time…”

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett