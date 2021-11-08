Submitted for the next issue of American Free Press

“As recently explained by journalist and researcher Iain Davis, these ‘stakeholder capitalism’ mechanism models...(are) essentially a creative way of marketing ‘corporatism,’ the definition of fascism infamously supplied by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.”

—Whitney Webb, “UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System”

Various writers have strained to describe the ongoing destruction of liberty, militarization of society, and scapegoating of dissidents under the permanent COVID-19 state of emergency. CJ Hopkins calls it the regime of the “new normals.” Charles Eisenstein relates it to ancient rites of human sacrifice. Mike Whitney, sounding paranoid but not necessarily wrong, interprets the rising wave of non-COVID excess deaths as pointing to a vaccine-induced “depopulation agenda.”

Something huge and hideous is going on, and like blind men trying to get a grip on the proverbial elephant, these and other writers are contributing pieces to the puzzle. So allow me to proffer another puzzle piece—in this case, a single word. That word is fascism.

We all know that fascism is a political f-word that gets tossed around loosely and inappropriately. So let’s begin by defining our terms.

Many extant definitions of fascism emphasize its call to racial pride. There is some truth to this claim. Nazi Germans were indeed proud to imagine themselves as blue-blooded Aryans. But Italian and Spanish fascists were not nearly as racialist as the Germans. The Italians under Mussolini saw themselves as the new Rome—Rome being an amalgamation of many different “races” under an emperor—while the Spanish under Franco invoked a glorious mythical past based less on race than on traditional Catholicism.

Though all three major European forms of fascism involved reactionaries who worshipped an otherworldly version of their own ostensible past, that kind of extremist traditional conservatism isn’t the whole story. In reality, the single biggest contributor to the birth of fascism was futurism, the early-20th-century version of today’s transhumanism. Futurists, led by their mad guru Filippo Marinetti, wanted to destroy the traditional, human past and replace it with a world of machines. The fascists, beginning with Mussolini, took the hint. They merged state power with corporate power to create a totalitarian society in which each individual was programmed like a machine, and ultimately reduced to the status of a cog in the larger state-corporate machine.

I propose that it is this merger of state and corporate power in service to the destruction of the human in favor of machines that is the real heart of fascism—if fascism can be said to have a heart. And that destruction of the human always tends towards war, the ultimate expression of the mass destruction of the human in general, and of masses of human beings in particular.

Keeping the above in mind, it is obvious that everything that has happened since the COVID-19 pandemic exploded out of a (botched?) biological attack on China and Iran by American neoconservatives has amounted to a rebirth of fascism. Big government power and big corporate power have merged, destroying small businesses and instituting hyper-authoritarian control over the behavior of individuals, families, and communities. COVID one-size-fits-all medical authoritarianism, in the form of mask mandates, quarantining and distancing, and a medically questionable push to vaccinate and then endlessly “boost” the entire population, has obliterated the traditional post-Enlightenment conception of society based on the free individual.

Just as futurism-instigated mid-20th-century fascism partially succeeded in destroying traditional humanity and replacing it with machine-like pseudo-people serving a larger social machine, so too today’s COVID fascism is replacing messily autonomous human beings with fear-addled robots in knowing or unknowing service to a transhumanist agenda. Just as mid-20th-century fascism whipped up its programmed robots into a frenzy of hatred for scapegoats (Jews, leftists, nonconformists) today’s COVID fascism targets such scapegoats as unvaccinated people, dissident doctors, alternative health advocates, and mask refuseniks. And like Hitler’s and Mussolini’s fascism, today’s COVID fascism tolerates no dissent. But now instead of dissident newspapers and intellectuals being silenced, it’s YouTube shows, websites, and social media participants that are being persecuted, shadowbanned, deplatformed, and otherwise “canceled.”

Finally, most importantly, and least obviously, both the old fascism and the new fascism are bound up with preparations for war. Ask yourself: What is the underlying purpose of a total mobilization of society under the merger of big government power with big corporate power? Why is the government-corporate-media leviathan so frenetically brainwashing people to obey orders, no matter how frivolous or destructive, and to hate designated scapegoats and enemies? Obviously our leaders are getting us ready to goose-step off to war.

And that is why they have created the new “fascism of the left.” They know that antiwar sentiment, like support for civil liberties and dissidence in general, has generally been associated with left-wing activism. By using a biowar-triggered pandemic to panic the left into abandoning liberty and mindlessly obeying orders, the neocon fascists have neutralized the main potential source of opposition to their plans to attack the last relatively independent countries (China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela) in hopes of establishing a one-world bankster dictatorship.