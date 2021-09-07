Kevin’s Newsletter

Truth Jihad Radio
Barbara Honegger on 9/11 20th Anniversary Events
Barbara Honegger on 9/11 20th Anniversary Events

Sep 07, 2021

Former White House Policy Analyst Barbara Honegger discusses Biden’s declassification review of FBI 9/11 documents, Richard Gage’s reported resignation from Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, the censored Spike Lee segment on the controlled demolition of the World Trade Center, and the upcoming 9/11 20th anniversary events, including:

*the 9/11 Truth Film Festival in Oakland, CA September 9th (where I will be headlining);

*the AE911Truth release of Loose Change filmmaker Dylan Avery’s new film Unspeakable on September 10th.

*the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry live stream September 11th.



