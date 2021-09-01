Just submitted for the next issue of AFP, published here for my substack subscribers only. -KB

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

Spike Lee is our best-known and most highly regarded African-American film director. After making 36 films since 1993, many of them critically-acclaimed box office successes, the winner of Academy Awards, the Cannes Grand Prix, and countless other accolades should be in a position to make any film he wants.

Unfortunately, as a Hollywood director, Spike Lee is slaving on somebody else’s plantation. Telling the truth about certain highly sensitive issues is grounds for the dreaded edict “you’ll never work in this town again.” And Spike Lee just got threatened—some might even say lynched—for the crime of honestly covering the ultimate third rail in American politics: the all-too-obvious, thoroughly-proven controlled demolition of the World Trade Center. And though Spike Lee himself was not murdered, his greatest lifetime achievement may have been.

Lee’s documentary NYC Epicenters 9/11 → 2021 ½ was finished and ready for immediate release on HBO, followed by live broadcast on September 11. Then on August 23 The New York Times attacked Lee’s eight-hour film for its inclusion of a half-hour devoted to the controlled demolitions of the Twin Towers and WTC Building 7.

The Times’ exposé was followed by a concatenation of hit pieces, mostly from identifiably pro-Zionist journalists working for pro-Israel outlets, viciously attacking Spike Lee for his supposed “anti-Semitism.” The first, a Slate Magazine article by Jeremy Stahl, was headlined “Spike Lee Has Fallen Down the 9/11 Truther Rabbit Hole.” Stahl excoriates Lee for “pointing viewers directly towards a bog of heinously dangerous ideas...once people dip a toe into the fever swamp of conspiracy theories, they are often sucked all the way in—with all the attendant horrific consequences for society and public health.”

What is so “heinously dangerous” (to Stahl) about the fact that the World Trade Center was destroyed by explosives? Because even a cursory investigation shows that Israel and its American helpers were probably behind the murderous demolitions. Therefore, in the paranoid imaginations of people like Stahl, any honest forensic investigation of the issue is “anti-Semitic.” Stahl who authored an anti-Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth hit piece nine years ago, writes: “When I visited one of his group’s gatherings in 2012, (Richard Gage of AE911Truth.org) offered an open platform to participants claiming ‘that our government and the Israeli government, the Israeli Mossad, could be responsible for the Twin Towers demolition.’” In Stahl’s deranged fantasy world, Richard Gage must be an anti-Semite because someone once spoke the all-too-obvious truth about who was behind 9/11 at one of Gage’s events! (Gage must be anti-American too, because the person who showed up at his event also posited American government involvement.)

Why did the Israeli propagandists who dominate American mainstream media feel the need to lynch Spike Lee (by way of Richard Gage, by way of some guy who showed up at Gage’s event)? Shortly after Lee capitulated and promised to re-edit the offending segment, Jordan Hoffman explained in Vanity Fair: “The initial cut of Epicenters didn’t merely touch upon conspiracy mongers and so-called 9/11 truthers—it exalted them. If someone wanted to be generous, they could maybe say Lee intended to ‘show both sides’ by including the conspiracists’ perspective. But this would be a fib. The purpose of the film’s 30-minute detour was to get viewers in the grip of the ‘jet fuel doesn’t melt steel beams’ narrative—to see the group Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth as principled warriors, and join their public push for a congressional reexamination of 9/11. In the original cut, Lee uses all his extraordinary directorial panache to achieve this.”

If Spike Lee really used “all his extraordinary directorial panache” to push for a re-opening of the 9/11 investigation, that now-suppressed 30-minute segment of Epicenters would be the greatest, most significant, most historic thing Lee has ever done. It it were allowed to be shown to an audience of tens of millions, and helped galvanize a new investigation of 9/11 that changed history, Lee could become the first non-president added to the pantheon on Mt. Rushmore. And even if his controlled demolition segment didn’t have that kind of impact, it would still eventually be seen as the bravest, most principled move by any major American filmmaker during the Orwellian post-9/11 era. Future film students would watch the half hour segment in American Cinema 101 and marvel at Lee’s courage and “panache.”

But that probably won’t happen. As of this writing (August 31) it appears that Lee has capitulated to the lynch mob and recut the film. The half-hour segment on the 9/11 controlled demolitions has been excised from HBO on-demand viewing, and, we are told, won’t be broadcast on 9/11.

Let’s hope and pray he changes his mind. Tell him so, nicely, at https://40acres.com/contact-us-2/ .