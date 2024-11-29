Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Allan Stevo on Christians vs. Zionist Antichrist
9
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:21
-56:21

Allan Stevo on Christians vs. Zionist Antichrist

Kevin Barrett
Nov 29, 2024
9
2
Share
Transcript

Author Allan Stevo emailed me:

“I think your readers and listeners might enjoy a discussion I’m hosting next month. It will last seven days in December and we will look at Zionism for a Christian perspective, looking exclusively at the work of Chuck Baldwin. Baldwin, as you may know, is a former Zionist evangelical who has repented of that position. Many opinions out there in the media are either Christian Zionist, or radical liberal atheist, making it so easy to disguise the fact that there is longstanding Christian doctrine opposed to Zionism.

“Baldwin is fiery and patriotic, making it an all the more exciting opportunity for discussion. We will listen to and discuss one or two of his sermons over the seven day period. The link to the signup is here.”

Since I’m a fan of Chuck Baldwin—I once attended his church in Kalispell, Montana—I welcomed the opportunity to discuss him…and related issues around Christianity’s strange capitulation to the Zionist Antichrist.

Discussion about this podcast

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
US Army Hero Scott Bennett: Martyred by the Usual Suspects?
  Kevin Barrett
Jasun Horsley on René Girard, Religion, and Human Sacrifice
  Kevin Barrett
Author John W. Warner IV on UAVs/ETs
  Kevin Barrett
Ralph Cinque on "Dovey's Promise" (JFK-assassination-related feature film)
  Kevin Barrett
ZOGGED US Sanctions Genocide Victims, Arms Perpetrators
  Kevin Barrett
Alexander Wolfheze on Amsterdam Psy-Op
  Kevin Barrett
E. Michael Jones: Can #NoHegseth Save the World?
  Kevin Barrett