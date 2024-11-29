Allan Stevo on Christians vs. Zionist Antichrist

Author Allan Stevo emailed me:

“I think your readers and listeners might enjoy a discussion I’m hosting next month. It will last seven days in December and we will look at Zionism for a Christian perspective, looking exclusively at the work of Chuck Baldwin. Baldwin, as you may know, is a former Zionist evangelical who has repented of that position. Many opinions out there in the media are either Christian Zionist, or radical liberal atheist, making it so easy to disguise the fact that there is longstanding Christian doctrine opposed to Zionism.

“Baldwin is fiery and patriotic, making it an all the more exciting opportunity for discussion. We will listen to and discuss one or two of his sermons over the seven day period. The link to the signup is here.”

Since I’m a fan of Chuck Baldwin—I once attended his church in Kalispell, Montana—I welcomed the opportunity to discuss him…and related issues around Christianity’s strange capitulation to the Zionist Antichrist.