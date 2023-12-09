Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Alan Sabrosky on the Fate of “Israel” and Its American Colony
3
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:54
-55:54

Alan Sabrosky on the Fate of “Israel” and Its American Colony

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Dec 09, 2023
3
4
Share
Transcript

Alan Sabrosky made alt-media headlines in 2010 when he appeared on my radio show and said: “They did it. I have had long conversations over the past two weeks with contacts at the US Army War College, at the Marine Corps headquarters, and I’ve made it absolutely clear in both cases that it is 100% certain that 9/11 was a Mossad operation.” Since then Dr. Sabrosky has become a notable but much-censored critic of the Zionist genocide of Palestine and occupation of America. Today he considers whether the Zionist entity has a future in the wake of its accelerated genocide campaign: Has it “crossed its Rubicon” and/or found itself in an “impossible dilemma“? Can it silence American genocide critics by forcing Congress to pass laws equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism? And is the same Jewish Lobby that has burned the First Amendment and made America complicit in genocide also responsible for opening the borders, as the “great replacement conspiracy theory” has it?

Retired Marine Corps officer Dr. Alan Sabrosky is the former Head of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College. He expresses his Jewish heritage via cuisine, not foreign policy.

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett