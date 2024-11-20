ZOGGED US Sanctions Genocide Victims, Arms Perpetrators

Rumble link Bitchute link

Transcript of Press TV live interview 11/20/24 @ noon Morocco time = 6 a.m. Eastern

Hamas said the sanctions are based on false information and seek to distort the image of Palestinian groups' leadership. It accused the Biden administration of ignoring the Palestinians' rights and providing cover for genocide. It called on Washington to end its bias towards Israel and pressure the regime to stop its aggression against Palestinians. On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced the leaders accusing them of involvement in the group's fundraising and arms acquisition efforts.

Kevin Barrett, is joining us now from Saidia, Morocco. Mr. Barrett, welcome to the program. Please weigh in on the recent round of U.S. sanctions against a number of leaders of the Hamas

These latest sanctions will be no more effective than the other American sanctions that are out there. Americans have tried to use sanctions to stop the economic rise of China. It didn't work. They've tried to stop Russia and make Russia vulnerable to being taken down through a U.S. war on Russia through Ukraine. That didn't work. They've tried to sanction the Islamic Republic of Iran out of existence for decades, and that hasn't worked.

So these sanctions are ineffectual, but these are not just weak and sad, but they're also disgustingly immoral, because the side that needs to be sanctioned here is the genocide perpetrators. Biden should be sanctioning Ben-Gavir and Smotrich, who are openly genocidal, and Netanyahu, who's pretty openly genocidal too. He openly called for exterminating Amalek, using biblical language to call for the complete extermination of all Palestinian men, women, children, and even animals. That's what “Amalek” means.

It's just beyond bizarre the way that the Western leadership that's completely under control of this criminal Zionist genocide effort tries to make the victims out to be the perpetrators and vice versa. This blaming the victims thing, sanctioning the Palestinian resistance for its resistance to genocide, its brave and principled resistance, as opposed to the openly genocidal nature of the Zionist regime today…It's crazy.

It's like what happened in Amsterdam with Israeli football hooligans attacking the city of Amsterdam, attacking people, picking up weapons, beating on people, smashing vehicles and so on, and then getting it reported by the media as if they were the victims. They cry out as they strike you.

And I'm disgusted that my country, the United States of America, is under this pathetic, cowardly leadership that won't stand up to this criminal Zionist mafia of genocidal lunatics and instead just takes orders from them and sanctions the very victims that we should be defending, and fails to sanction the genocide perpetrators who all need to be tried, convicted and executed.

Right. And talking about the U.S., Mr. Barrett, how do you view this duplicative stance that Washington has had since the onset of the Gaza genocide, which has now also morphed into the aggression against Lebanon, where the U.S. claims that it's pushing for a ceasefire? It says it doesn't want a broader regional war, but at the same time, it's providing the Israelis with all the military support, the economic and political support to carry out its crimes and the genocide in Gaza and also the aggression against the people of Lebanon.

The United States has never been an honest broker in the region. But in the 1950s it was a lot closer to still being an independent country. But since Israel’s murder of John F. Kennedy in a Zionist coup d'etat, as Michael Collins Piper and Laurent Guyenot have written about, and then especially since the Israeli false flag attack on the United States on September 11, 2001, the United States has been completely under the control of the Zionist entity.

And so it's just acting as an appendage of this Zionist genocide. It's not an honest broker anymore, if it ever was. And the world has got to move on. The Americans have no business imposing their fake leadership on the region.

Again, they are occupied. The United States is an occupied country, just like Palestine is. It isn't under the kind of brutal, accelerated genocide that Palestine is. But it's just as occupied and just as in need of resistance, of every type of resistance, including the kinds of resistance that we're seeing from these groups that are being sanctioned by the Zionist-occupied government in Washington, D.C.

It's really unbelievable the way the American people have allowed themselves to have their country invaded and occupied by a genocidal settler colony. There are fewer than ten million Jewish colonists occupying Palestine. And those people, with the help of their co-religionists and co-ethnics in the West, have taken over Western governments and totally dominate them and openly commit crimes against those countries.

They've attacked the United States repeatedly with the Lavon Affair in the early 1950s, with the USS Liberty attack in 1967, and of course with the Kennedy murders, and with 9/11. The Zionist occupation government in the United States is an affront to the American people. I can't understand why the American people haven't yet figured this out and risen up using all available means to rid themselves of this plague and pestilence and put an end to this genocidal occupation of Palestine and the concurrent occupation of Washington, D.C. by the genocidal Zionist entity.