Rolf Lindgren Reports from Madison on School Shooting

Rolf Lindgren joins from Madison, Wisconsin to discuss the recent school shooting. Rolf is a Republican Party events organizer who is well-connected among the conservative minority in Madison that sends their kids to Abundant Life Christian School. We also argue about whether Trump Regime 2.0 will be significantly better than the 2016-2020 iteration that armed Ukraine to the teeth with NATO weapons, attacked China and Iran with COVID-19 sparking a global pandemic, risked World War 3 by murdering the hero Gen. Soleimani, and forced abnormalization on the Middle East setting the stage for the current genocide of Gaza.

