Yemeni Retaliation Follows Israel's Terrorist Attack on Civilian Airport

Press TV’s Yemen correspondent Yusef Al-Hamoudi and I discussed Yemen’s successful hit on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. The strike, which “Israel” is denying, came a few hours ago as retaliation for “Israel”’s terrorist attack yesterday on Sanaa International Airport.

Excerpts:

Yusef Al-Hamoudi: Demonstrations have been held here in Yemen, in the north province of Sa'dah. These were the early morning protests and the big protest, the million man march is expected to take place in less than two hours from now here in the Yemeni capital Sana'a. Now, it is likely that Israel will strike during the protests, just like yesterday when they conducted THE ATTACK ON SANAA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WAS ACTUALLY DURING THE SPEECH OF SAYYED ABDAL MALIK BADRAD DIN, THE ANSARULLAH LEADER, AND THEY WANTED TO SEND A MESSAGE THAT WHENEVER THESE EVENTS UNFOLD, THEY WANT TO REMIND THE YEMENI PEOPLE THAT THERE ARE ISRAELI FIGHTER JETS THAT ARE FLYING OVER THE SKIES OF SANAA. BUT THAT'S NOT GOING TO DETER THE YEMENI PEOPLE FROM TAKEN TO THE STREETS EVERY SINGLE FRIDAY. THESE PROTESTS HAVE BEEN HELD EVERY SINGLE FRIDAY SINCE OCTOBER 7. AND THEY WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE TO THE STREETS REGARDLESS. EVEN IF THEY KNEW AN ISRAELI AIR STRIKE WAS GOING TO TARGET THEM AT THE 70 SQUARE, IT WILL STILL NOT DETER THEM FROM TAKEN TO THE STREETS BECAUSE OF THE HIGH LIKELIHOOD OF THESE PROTESTS BEING TARGETED. BUT THE MAIN MISSION GOING FORWARD IS GOING TO BE THE MILITARY ESCALATIONS FROM YEMEN'S END.

We have confirmation that the Yemeni armed forces will continue to launch the hypersonic missiles, the drones, the cruise missiles. They will continue to impose the blockade. Look, the attack that occurred hours ago, this was an attack against Israeli interests, against the Israeli airport, and also against Israeli-linked ship in the Arabian Sea.

Kevin Barrett:

And so when you're being targeted with that kind of over-the-top terrorism, sometimes you have to respond in kind. And so Yemen's measured response with its hypersonic strike on Ben Gurion Airport is absolutely necessary. And I think the resistance axis and its supporters in the region, which is, of course, the majority of the population of the region is on board with the resistance in this genocide, needs to step up and act more boldly and forthrightly. And Yemen is leading the way.

The only time the Zionists ever back off is when they're forced to back off. And I would imagine that at some point they're going to be forced to back off from this entire genocidal war that they're waging because they initially said that they were going to defeat Hamas in a month or two. And now it's been a year, almost a year and a half, and they're getting nowhere. All they can do is massacre tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of civilians. They claim that they could defeat Lebanon and steal all the land up to the Latani River. And they lost. They were forced to back out. And now they're in this tit-for-tat war with Yemen. And once again, they're going to fail. And that might be the straw that breaks the proverbial camel's back. and imposes the reality on the people of occupied Palestine that this insane extremist like Kudnik Netanyahu government surrounded by genocidal maniacs like Smotrich and Ben-Gavir has utterly and completely failed. They not only failed to protect their own people from the heroic raid on October 7th of 2023, but they also have failed to defeat any military forces that they're opposed to.