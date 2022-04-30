William Willers & Dr. David King on Mask Psychosis & COVIDystopia

William Willers, a retired University of Wisconsin biology professor who supported my 9/11 truth academic freedom struggle, returns to Truth Jihad Radio to discuss a new article that he’s having trouble getting published in Wisconsin MSM. It begins:

“Who Is Ryan Westergaard?

“The short answer is that Dr. Westergaard, a public official, is Wisconsin’s Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist. As such, he is in a position to advise the Governor on matters of public policy relating to health. From this position of influence, he has made it clear in multiple appearances that he represents ’science’ relating to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“On July 3, 2020, in a televised interview by journalist Frederica Freyberg, Dr. Westergaard stated ‘Now the science is in. [Because of] recent studies with large numbers of patients in large numbers of countries …. we have hard evidence that risk of transmission goes down dramatically when people wear masks.’ This came as a great surprise given that all of the available scientific literature indicated the precise opposite. Consider just these three:

“Item: A May, 2020 article in the The New England Journal of Medicine reported ‘We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection.’

“Item: A Policy review of the CDC, May, 2020 regarding the effectiveness of face masks concluded that ‘… evidence from 14 randomized controlled trials of these measures did not support a substantial effect on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza.’ Both of these are notable in that they were published just two months before Westergaard’s claim of mask effectiveness.

“Item: In 2016, an extensive review of the literature encompassing 36 earlier studies was titled ‘Why Face Masks Don’t Work: A Revealing Review’. The subtitle: ‘Yesterday’s Scientific Dogma is Today’s Discarded Fable’. Fable! But in Spring of 2020, the article was removed and replaced with a notice that the article is ‘no longer relevant in our current climate.’ Understand that ‘climate, as used, had nothing to do with the weather.”