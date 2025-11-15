9/11, Censorship, and "Antisemitism"

Youtube link

What really happened on 9/11? Why can’t we talk about it without being deplatformed, shadowbanned, and/or run out of the academy? And why are those who do talk about these things slandered as “antisemites”? I discussed all this and more with Michael Decon last week—and believe it or not, it’s still up on YouTube (which recently turned down my appeal to have my channel reinstated, citing “hate speech”).

Please note that this week’s False Flag Weekly News is scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, instead of the usual Saturday.