Kevin’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

9/11, Censorship, and "Antisemitism"

Conversation with Michael Decon
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Nov 15, 2025

Youtube link

What really happened on 9/11? Why can’t we talk about it without being deplatformed, shadowbanned, and/or run out of the academy? And why are those who do talk about these things slandered as “antisemites”? I discussed all this and more with Michael Decon last week—and believe it or not, it’s still up on YouTube (which recently turned down my appeal to have my channel reinstated, citing “hate speech”).

Please note that this week’s False Flag Weekly News is scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, instead of the usual Saturday.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture