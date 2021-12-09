Tribute to David Pidcock: "Signs of the 'End Times' Are All Around Us!"

Watch Part 1 above

Part 2 (link corrected)

David Musa Pidcock, founder of the Islamic Party of Britain, passed away last week. May Allah bless, forgive, and reward him and admit him to Paradise. His funeral will be held tomorrow, Friday, December 10, near Sheffield (UK). Those who wish to attend can email me (truthjihad/at/gmail/dot/com) for the location. -KB

From Moeen Yaseen of Global Vision 2000:

INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAYHI RAJIUN.



GLOBAL VISION 2000 IS SORRY TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING AWAY OF DAUD MUSA PIDCOCK MAY ALLAH REST HIS SOUL IN PEACE. WE WERE PLEASED TO COLLABORATE WITH HIM IN SEVERAL HOUSE OF LORDS MONETARY, BANKING AND POLITICAL ECONOMY EVENTS INSIDE AND OUTSIDE OF PARLIAMENT SINCE 2004. OVER THE LAST 5 YEARS HE CONTRIBUTED TO GLOBAL VISION 2000'S ESCHATOLOGY IN THE 21ST CENTURY EVENTS IN LONDON. THIS ASPECT OF HIS WORK IS PERHAPS THE MOST SIGNIFICANT AS IT IS VERY RELEVANT TO ALL OF HUMANTY AS A NEW ERA OF DARKNESS SPREADS ITS WINGS ACROSS THE WORLD.



DAUD PIDCOCK WAS A LEADING BRITISH MUSLIM CAMPAIGNER AND COMMENTATOR AT LEAST SINCE 1989 WITH THE RUSHDIE AFFAIR. MANY IN THE BRITISH MUSLIM COMMUNITY WILL NOT EVEN KNOW OF HIM AS THEY WERE NOT EVEN BORN IN THE 80’S. A VIDEO IS POSTED ON OUR HOME PAGE DURING A HOUSE OF LORDS SEMINAR FEATURING HIM. OUR NOTE HERE SHOULD HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED IN THE FINANCIAL TIMES BUT THAT IS ANOTHER STORY.



A FORMER ROMAN CATHOLIC, DAVID MUSA PIDCOCK HAS PASSED AWAY THIS MORNING. A SHEFFIELD MAN, HE WAS BORN IN 1942 AND BECAME A MUSLIM IN 1975 WHEN WORKING AS AN ENGINEER IN SAUDI ARABIA. HE WAS THE FOUNDER AND THE LEADER OF THE ISLAMIC PARTY OF BRITAIN, WHICH WAS LAUNCHED IN SEPTEMBER 1989 IN THE MIDST OF THE BRITISH MUSLIM MOBILISATIONS AGAINST SALMAN RUSHDIE'S NOVEL, THE SATANIC VERSES. THE IPB WAS MOST ACTIVE IN THE 1992 GENERAL ELECTION WHEN IT UNSUCCESSFULLY CONTESTED 3 SEATS. ITS PURPOSE WAS TO PROVIDE AN ISLAMIC ALTERNATIVE AT ELECTION TIME AND TO ENGAGE THE BRITISH PUBLIC FOR PROSELYTISING PURPOSES. IT WAS DISSOLVED IN 2006.



DAUD MUSA PIDCOCK WAS ALSO AN HONORARY MEMBER OF THE ECONOMIC RESEARCH COUNCIL AND A DIRECTOR OF THE INSTITUTE FOR RATIONAL ECONOMICS. HE CO-FOUNDED THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR VICTIMS OF FRAUD AND BANKING MALPRACTICE. HE CONTRIBUTED TO A NUMBER OF PUBLICATIONS FOR EXAMPLE HIS REBUTTAL "SATANIC VERSES: ANCIENT AND MODERN " AND WROTE REGULARLY FOR IPB's QUARTERLY COMMON SENSE. DAUD IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE AND HIS TWO CHILDFREN. MARY AND JAKE,



MAY ALLAH HAVE MERCY ON DAUD's SOUL.

"Signs of the 'End Times' Are All Around Us!"

David Pidcock interviewed by Kevin Barrett, June 17 2020

Kevin Barrett: Hi, I'm Kevin Barrett of Truth Jihad Radio. Have you noticed that the world isn't getting any less crazy? In fact, it's getting so crazy that more and more people are beginning to wonder whether we may be living in the end times, the akhir-uz-zamman. Sheikh Imran Hussein is the world's most interesting eschatologist, that is, student of the end times. Today, we're bringing on another very interesting and accomplished student of the end times, David Musa Pidcock. He's the co-founder of the Islamic Party of Britain, and his views are way outside the mainstream box.

David is a Muslim leader from the UK who has done all kinds of interesting work on a wide array of issues. And today we're going to talk about one that he's especially well versed in, which is the question of end times scenarios. And in Islam, we call that akhir-uz-zaman. Are we living in the end times? If we're going to apply any template to the crazy events going on in today's world to try to make sense of it and tell an overall story about it—some might call it a myth, others might call it an accurate story—this akhir-uz-zaman or end times template strikes me as rather uncannily appropriate in many ways. So let's hear what David thinks. Welcome! As-salaamu alaikum.

David Pidcock: Wa alaikum as-salaam. This is a particularly interesting subject and one that I've concentrated on for quite some time. We've put out a book in response to Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses. It’s called Satanic Voices, Ancient and Modern. And in it I came across some very interesting material, particularly on the issue of the British Embassy in Constantinople (and a hadith about the end times). Now this is very interesting for our times from the beginning of the 20th century till today.

Now, the British Embassy had written a letter basically notifying the British government of what had just happened on July the 8th 1908 in Constantinople. A coup d'etat had taken place on July the 8th, and the whole of the Ottoman Empire basically was then taken over by 70,000 Masonic Jews from Salonika. And he gives a whole background to what's going on and what would happen.

Kevin Barrett: This was the so-called Young Turks, right?

David Pidcock: Oh yes, the young Turks, up to their old tricks, I suppose you could say. But what's interesting is that they (the Salonika Jews) had congregated in the Ottoman Empire. After the the Spanish Inquisition, the sultan opened Salonika and allowed them to congregate in Salonika, which of course, then became the most Jewish town in Europe.

Kevin Barrett: And these weren't all normal Jews, were they? Some of them were crypto-Jews who had falsely converted to Islam following Sabbatai Zevi, the the rather satanic heretical Jewish Zionist (whose career peaked in 1666). He was the first real Zionist, wasn't he?

David Pidcock: Absolutely. You've hit exactly on the point. Interesting things happened in 1666. There was the Great Fire of London, which was set on purpose by the bankers so they could pass the Coinage Act. We had the Great Plague in a village not far from where I'm sitting now. And, of course, there was Sabbatai Zevi, who had come to "liberate" Al-Quds/Jerusalem. Now, when he got to Constantinople, the sultan ordered him to stop, go back, lose his head or convert. Now being a devout coward, he converted. He was then basically ordered to to remove himself. And he ended up in Salonika. What's particularly nasty about this particular individual is that he had a madhhab (religious law school)—his Ten Commandments consisted of the reverse of the Mosaic Law. But "Thou shalt commit adultery" was the first.

Kevin Barrett: That was his personal favorite.

David Pidcock: Oh, of course. And (the favorite of) those who followed him, obviously. There was one day in the year when they had a festival of wife swapping. And so nobody knew who their real father was. And of course this applied to Mustafa Kemal, and to all of them who ruled and continued to rule almost until today. And they still have a massive influence. When you see Mustafa Kamal's picture behind Erdogan, you wonder why, why would he be there, when you know the history?

Kevin Barrett: I know a little bit about that because I did a speaking tour of Turkey with a group of people brought over from the U.S. about 10 years ago. The people who brought me over were part of a Muslim group called Yeni Asya, and they're part of the Islamic revival in Turkey that looks to Bediuzzaman Said Nursi as an inspiration. He was the great Muslim reformer who helped preserve Islam in Turkey. And anyway, these people, I don't want to name too many names or anything and get them in trouble. But essentially what they said is "we all know that Mustafa Kemal was a pedophile, a monster, a degenerate, a Satanist coming out of this crypto-Jewish movement of Sabbatai Zevi. We know this but we can't say it because of the brainwashing that's been imposed on Turkey—that Mustafa Kemal Ataturk saved Turkey and so on and so forth. “He's the father of the nation.” If you come out and tell the truth openly and directly about that in today's Turkey, you'll basically be beheaded. They'll crucify you. And so I think that's the reason that somebody like Erdogan who probably knows full well the truth about these matters, is still playing the game and having that picture of of Ataturk behind him in his office.

David Pidcock: I was invited by Necmettin Erbakan when we formed the Islamic Party.

Kevin Barrett: He was better than Erdogan.

David Pidcock: Oh, absolutely superb. He was an engineer. They invited us to go to Basel, where the first Zionist Conference was held in 1897. And what happened? We came out of the building at lunchtime and it was right next to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS, nerve center of New World Order financial power). And we looked up and we saw a very large Alpine vulture starting to circle around the top of the building. Then a second one joined it and a third one in a triangle.

These three vultures (appropriately, vulture capitalism) were rotating around the top of the Bank for International Settlements. I got the photographs, but somebody purloined them at some point. Anyway, the issue being that we went there, and I was able to pick up a lot of information from Erbakan. He was certainly very smart, and he wanted to wake up Moslems.

But Mustafa Kemal...When I was in Turkey, I gave a talk. And unfortunately, I made the mistake of calling him Ataturk. And of course that upset a few people. But anyway, from that, we started to build a good relationship. And Ataturk and the whole system that basically took over from July the 8th 1908... Now in the Sahih Muslim and Bukhari and the Mishkat al-Masabih, the Hadith said that Yawm al-Qiyyama (Judgment Day, the Day of Ressurection) will not occur until seventy thousand sons of Isaac (Ishaq) will attack Constantinople. But when they arrive, when they land, they will not fight with swords or shower projectiles. They will simply say, la ilaha il Allah and one of its defenses will be opened. They'll recite it for a second time: la ilaha il Allah — and the second of its defenses will open. And they will enter it. Because it is on three defense levels, Constantinople or Istanbul. Then they will recite it for a third time: la ilaha il Allah. And they will enter it and start gathering the spoils of war. Now, he says, from this day count six years to Jihad Akbar. Now, the (Sabbatean) sign, by the way, was the Masonic core sign, because they didn't say Muhammad rasul Allah, they just said la ilaha il Allah. And from that day, they pretty well took control of everything. But then Rasul Allah said count six years. So from July the 8th 1908, we come to July 1914. And they say exactly in that month, after Archduke Ferdinand is assassinated a month previously, then the Great War, Jihad Akbar, begins. Abdul Hamid the Caliph has already been deposed and is under house arrest, but he declares Jihad Akbar in favor of Germany because Germany built the Baghdad to Berlin Railway.

And so that's how it happened. So Jihad Akbar (World War I) begins exactly in the sixth year, in the month when the Jihad Akbar was supposed to begin. Now there's an additional piece to this: He says from this day-count miss one year. So we miss 1915. Now, the book that I completed, the Times History of the War, said in this year there was no open revolt in the Hejaz. There was nothing there. So skip one year. So we come to 1916. He says, “and then look for the emergence of Dajjal, Antichrist, and revolution entering every Arab house by mutual hatred and hostility between the Arabs.” Now, Lawrence, of course, arrives in June of that year. And he said it was unfortunate but necessary because they wanted to make sure that they got a cheap and speedy victory over Iraq and the Mesopotamian oil. So it was all about destroying the Ottoman Empire, getting the oil and controlling the Middle East.

Kevin Barrett: I was wondering if this is related to what Sheikh Imran Hussain says when he speaks of the ahadith that cite this great war, the Malhama, being fought over a mountain of gold that will be uncovered in Mesopotamia. And Sheikh Imran thinks that mountain of gold is the oil-based petrodollar, which is black gold. And that sounds like it would be in line with what you're saying.

David Pidcock: People like to interpret literally, but I think it's true. Whatever gold is there, one would have thought that Saddam would have dug it up by now. But they've been digging up the oil. And of course it is a source of massive revenue.

But that was the agenda. And I met a former American ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and he told me quite a lot — I'll come back to that in a second — but just to stick with this hadith because it is so precise and accurate. But then people are saying, But who is the Dajjal? Now, if we look at the British Empire, what it stands for, what it stood for and then became the Anglo-American Empire, it's the same firm, the Masonic cult, and they're a pretty nasty bunch. So that's that's where it takes us to.

Kevin Barrett: But do you think there is an individual (Dajjal/Antichrist) or just this group?

David Pidcock: Well, according to the hadith, there are at least 30 dajjals. So these are people who will come like Sabbatai Zevi and others, and they will claim to be the Messiah. But I think it is definite, because the Prophet describes him doing tours around the Kaaba, describes his personage: wavy hair, one eyed, and (unintelligible). So I think it is certainly an individual…

because Jesus will kill him with his lance on the way to Lid (?) which is the airport. He's obviously heading there. So it is an individual, whether there are 30...and the first one is identified by Jesus in the Gospel of Barnabas: they called Paul "Daggala," a liar or deceiver. So Paul is the first one. Because we know he's altered the scripture, falsified everything. But he gave one secret bit of information...in Galatians 4:20. Now I've done a lot of research on biblical history. I've been to the places of Noah's Ark with Ron Wyatt and others. Paul went to Arabia on his way to Damascus. And he said that in Galatians 4 he talks about Hagar being the mother of Ishmael and basically the covenant was announced at Mount Sinai in Arabia. Now Sinai is in Arabia, is not in Egypt. And I've been—

Kevin Barrett: I did a radio show about that a few years ago.

David Pidcock: Yeah, it's fabulous. Because when you actually now know about Noah's Ark, when you go and retrieve the information, you go to the Red Sea crossing and you find that on the seabed between Nuweiba and Arabia, the chariots of Pharaoh are still on the seabed. And we've received some. And the Pharaoh of the Exodus that the Quran tells us about—“We will preserve you in your body”—is in the Cairo museum, and is still there. This issue will recur when the army tries to pursue al-Mahdi. And it will sink in the desert like Pharaoh in the Red Sea.

Kevin Barrett: So what do you think about Yajuj and Majuj (Gog and Magog)? It has occurred to me that what you've described is sort of leading up to that key period from 1908 through the outbreak of the Great War—that period when the Federal Reserve was established in the United States, when this Dajjal/Antichrist banking cabal took over the United States and largely set the stage to take over the world... At that moment in history, these two forces that might equate to Gog and Magog appeared, and those two forces are basically communism and Zionism. Both of them are Jewish heresies. They're millenarian messianic Jewish heresies. They both say, "we're going to establish a paradise here on Earth. We're not going to wait for God, we're going to do it ourselves." The communists say "we're going to do it by killing all the capitalists and creating paradise by eliminating capitalism, and then 'to each according to his needs'" and so on and so forth. And the Zionists say, "We're going to do it by going and killing or expelling all the Palestinians and having a perfect Jewish state where we will rule in our Holy Land and rebuild the blood sacrifice temple and destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque and put our messiah on the throne." So the Zionists and the communists are both coming out of Jewish millenarian messianic heresy — one might even say satanic heresy. And both are kind of splitting off of the same community of post-Jews — that is, people who are no longer following the Jewish faith, but still are driven by this messianic impulse. And all this (communism and Zionism) exploded into the world at the same time.

David Pidcock: I think it's very interesting that from the sons of Noah, alayhis salaam, Shem and Japheth... The white race has come from Japheth. Now from the second of the grandchildren of Noah from that tribe, Yajuj and Majuj, Gog and Magog, are descendants. So the white race is descended from there. Now, if we go to the Guildhall in London, we find in the Great Hall is Gog and Magog, the two figures on either side of the gigantic stage. So the people here (in London) already know who we are. And I think this hadith where he tells that he arrives on an island after sailing west from where he was in the Middle East, that he arrived on this island... Now, from the Thames, you can climb up the hill and the first church is actually there. It's called Temple Hill Temple Mount Church. And the people who were with him see a figure on the beach who has long hair. You can't see his face or her face. And he says, Go to this church. And they go. Then they find this gigantic, muscular figure in chains. And they say, Who are you? And he basically admits that he is the Antichrist who would come later. And he said, "Are the palm trees still growing fruit and has the prophet arrived?" He said, "Well, it won't be long before I'm there." So London is the epicenter for finance. Washington is the military. And the Vatican, of course, is the so-called spiritual center. So those are the three centers.

Kevin Barrett: And it's interesting to ponder to what extent this contemporary, bizarre so-called Western civilization that seems to be manifesting this end-time scenario is, on the one hand, a continuation of the Roman Empire; while in another way, it's a continuation of messianic Jewish heretical, satanic millenarianism. We've heard famous people like Leo Strauss say that our civilization is basically a melding of Athens and Jerusalem. But in a sense, it seems like it's more Rome and Jerusalem. And it's kind of the dark side of both of those traditions. Right?

David Pidcock: Well, just look at the Washington skyline. It is totally pagan. Isis is on the top of the dome. Then there's the obelisk. All of these are satanic symbols. Everything about Washington is designed by kabbalists — you know, the alignment. And there is one point in the year where the sun rises exactly above the top of the obelisk...I've got a book here on the bookshelf by Alex Horne, who was a 33 degree Mason or 32 degree Mason. And they said the whole agenda is not to rebuild the Temple of Solomon in Jerusalem, but to rebuild the Tower of Babel. That is the agenda. So then you start to see what you're really dealing with. It is totally and utterly satanic. And go to Donald Trump's apartment! I haven't been there, but look on the ceiling. Everything is Masonic. Everything has to do with a cult. And I think he bought with his 666 Fifth Avenue for one point eighty five billion.

Kevin Barrett: That was actually Kushner.

David Pidcock: Yes, it was, but I think Trump had a hand in it. He had 666 written all the way through, and he made his penthouse at that height by leaving out a few floors. So all of them are in on it, and they're all satanic, demonic people, unfortunately. And that is what what we find, the more you dig. But you don't have to dig too far because it's right in your face now.

Kevin Barrett: Right. And that does lead to the question of how do we deal with this? Sheikh Imran Hussein has advocated that people should form what he calls Islamic villages or Muslim villages, which of course would not be closed off to people of other faiths. He urges Muslims to unite with Christians and other people of goodwill and purity of heart to form these villages in rural areas to survive the coming Malhama or Great War. He sees this satanic project of rebuilding the Tower of Babel or the Temple or whatever it is, as leading to this prophesied war, which will be the final version of it — maybe it's been going on for a century already — but the culmination will be a war that kills most of the planet's population, which Sheikh Imran thinks will be a nuclear war.

I actually was in Tehran with Sheikh Imran when he had that dream. In fact, I met him the morning after he had the dream. He woke up from his dream of the Malhama and came downstairs and sat down at the conference table, and I came and sat next to him. This was the first day of the conference. I had never met him before in person, and so I just happened to sit randomly at the conference table, look to my left, and there was Sheikh Imran Hussain. And the first thing he said to me was, "Kevin, good to meet you. I just had this incredible dream of the Malhama." And he's been talking about that dream ever since. And so he thinks we should be going to rural areas to get out of the cities and try to live in an honest, sustainable way, living off the land and getting ready to have to survive in the absence of so-called civilization.

David Pidcock: Right. I think this is right. We should already be thinking like that. I was working in in Dubai for a while with Almajd Television, which is a Saudi thing with Manar Zadan. His brother Sammy Zadan is with Al Jazeera now. Both of them are excellent people. They found somebody in Egypt who had found a collection of Hadith that had been lost for a long time, collated in 300 Hijri. It's entitled al-Mahdi at the Threshold. They translated it. And I got a copy to proofread. And it went on the market in Dubai, Sharjah. Within 24 hours it had vanished. All the publications. Now this is a book found in the library at Medina Al-Munawara. It is dated from 300 Hijri, and it's a rare handwritten manuscript. In the hadith, after the (one referencing) 1908 with the Great War, Jihad Akbar, there are no ahadith until almost today. They were hidden as soon as Ataturk got in there. All the things that were of value were hidden. Now it was recovered by somebody. I think I may have already sent you the collection, but if not, I'll send it. Now this is the next hadith that is in that sequence from 1908. "And a few more tens of years shall pass. And a man will appear as a scourge on the Romans, who will come from the land called German. His name is like hir. He will fight all in the land of ice and bounty (Russia). And then the wrath of Allah will reach him after years of fire.” He is then killed by the secret forces of the Russians, KGB, etc. The London Observer, October 6 2002 (featured) Elanor Esquivia, who was one of the team who was in Berlin, one of the team in Berlin who killed Hitler.

Now they say Hitler had about 20 lookalikes. But the prophet says he will be killed by the secret forces of the Russians. Now this Elanor Esquivia also took Hitler's jaw. You can fake other things but you can't fake his dental records and everything they have now. He took the skull and gave it to Stalin, who put it in his desk drawer. After the death of Stalin, she said, she told General Zhukov what had happened because Stalin maliciously chided him. Anyway, what's phenomenal is that only this lady and the group of maybe six people knew about it.

Kevin Barrett: "Russian interpreter tells how she hid Hitler's jaw for Stalin." What a headline.

David Pidcock: Now after the hijri of 1300 (ah) 1882 (ce) count 50 or 60 years to 1932 to 1942, and a man will rule Egypt called Nasser. Nasser came to prominence in 1942 and ruled Egypt from 1956 to 1970. The hadith says the Arabs will call him their hero, and Allah will humiliate him in two wars, and he shall not achieve a victory.

Now I had the very good fortune to meet (CIA veteran Miles Copeland) on the eve of the first Gulf War in Central Television in Birmingham. I had just got his book called The Game Player. I was going to London because I had an office in London...

Kevin Barrett: The CIA guy?

David Pidcock: Yeah, that's him. Miles Copeland.

Kevin Barrett: His son is a famous punk rock producer.

David Pidcock: Yeah, he was in the music business as well.

Kevin Barrett: I think his son produced the Dead Kennedys.

David Pidcock: So anyway, this is really critical because these hadith are...the details are so precise. Now Miles Copeland's book is called The Game Player. (The cover is) a chess board.

Kevin Barrett: So he's another person using the grand chessboard metaphor, like Brzezinski. He's playing CIA games and seeing it all as a big chess game.

David Pidcock: Yeah. Copeland was a riverboat gambler, too, and a good jazz pianist. So we'd heard of him long before as being in the jazz music business. I was always interested in that. Anyway, we end up meeting and I'm reading his book on the train from Sheffield to London. And I got to the point when Copeland writes, “and now I must make an even more interesting admission. While the streets(?) in Washington were increasingly displeased with the anti-American content of Nasser's public utterances and the anti-American propaganda that poured out of Radio Cairo, the Middle East's most far-reaching medium, can you guess who was writing a goodly portion of the material? We were. We understood, as Nasser did at the time, that the new regime's hold on the country depended on it being consistently and convincingly anti-American, and that Nasser couldn't even risk an indication of reasonableness towards our various Middle East policies. So we took pains to make it subtly counterproductive, of course. And we included a lot of patent nonsense, but we kept virtue in control of its production.”

So I'd read that on the train. I get a phone call on one of those big bricks which we used to have years ago. “Can you get to Birmingham by six o'clock?" So I get off the one train and I get on the other train to head back to Birmingham. I arrive at Birmingham central television. There's a warmer-room, the usual, you know, the green room type thing. And I go in and of course, facing me as I went into the studio warming-up room, is Miles Copeland. I recognized him. On my right is Lord Whatshisname…he's an idiot...and on my left is General Sir John Hackett. (Lord Whatshisname) is to my right. And so Copeland says, "Hi, Dave, what are you going to say?"

I've been studying this stuff and so I say: "Well, the pretext for America entering World War I was the sinking of the Lusitania in 1915. The pretext for America entering World War II was the sinking of the fleet at Pearl Harbor. And the pretext for America occupying the oil fields of the Middle East and Iraq in particular was the sinking of the USS Kuwait." He said "Christ, we're going to have problems with you, but you're absolutely right." Now, Lord Whathisface spits his drink all over General Sir John Hackett. And there's an uproar. So of course they wouldn't let me get anywhere near on camera or on the mic, but later...

Kevin Barrett: You shouldn't have told them what you were going to say in advance.

David Pidcock: Well, yes. But, what happened was… I sussed out that this Lord Whats-his-face was pro-war and (Hazatar Moriam?) was a Kurd. And of course then it was clear. But then there was an unintended consequence: Copeland then after the show came and said "give me the book." And in it he wrote, "David, you must study this in depth. Best wishes, Miles." He also gave me his Oxford telephone number: 0844540493. And we communicated quite a lot. His wife, when I rang up, said, "Who is it?" I said, “David Pidcock, leader of the Islamic Party of Britain.” "Oh," she said, "Oh gosh."

Kevin Barrett: When you mentioned Copeland saying that he had been involved in helping write some of Nasser's material, that actually recalls the bizarre stuff I've heard from my friend at Veterans Today, Gordon Duff, the Senior Editor there, who claims that he too was likewise involved in helping Gadhafi. And Gadhafi, of course, was an ardent admirer of Nasser. And he liked Nasser. He had a reputation as a hard core Arab nationalist. But he did have interesting, odd relations with certain CIA people that have been documented. So when Gordon tells me that he was basically Gadhafi's banker for a few years, that might be one of the many bizarre things that Gordon says that are actually true.

David Pidcock: Well, this is also very interesting because the other arch Arab nationalist was Yasser Arafat. Now Sheikh Zairam, who was from al-Azhar, was the imam in Sheffield for 14 years, and then he went on to be the chief imam of the Regent's Park Mosque. He told me: "What you're unaware of, all of you, is that Arafat's mother was Jewish, Qaddafi's mother was Jewish, and so was Gamal Abdel Nasser’s.” So that might explain a few things.

Now, when I was in Sudan, we were invited and I was asked to talk about riba (usury) and debt, and Arafat was there. And he came over and basically, I told them to suggest off the record strictly (that Arafat was of Jewish heritage). But it's true. It would explain all the other things, and why I didn't like him very much. Because they were all double faced, like with Mustafa Kemal. All of them work clandestinely under an Islamic tarbush, as they say.

Kevin Barrett: So this raises questions about ideologies and to what extent they really mean anything. We often hear today from people in our alternative media community that, for instance, Hamas was created by Israel. And they say it was to counter the Palestinian Authority, because the Israelis were having problems with the Palestinian Liberation Organization. They needed some kind of counterweight, and here was Sheikh Yassin and Hamas that was forming. And so the Israelis gave them some financial help and help them build up. And then, of course, as I understand it, Hamas quickly got largely out of Israeli control. But in any case, it seems that the imperial and Zionist forces will be happy to use any group against any other group.

David Pidcock: I'm just finishing off another piece. Trotsky was living in New York with a chauffeur-driven limousine. And he was given an American passport and $10,000. And he was put on a ship with two hundred and sixty five Jews from the Lower East Side who formed the first Bolshevik government. There were only 16 Russians in the first Bolshevik government.

Kevin Barrett: What's the best source for that? Because there's, of course, a lively controversy about it.

David Pidcock: There is a committee that was set up and I've got all the members of it who were there. It's in Satanic Voices, Ancient and Modern. But now you've got Ilan Pappe and others. And you've got Gilad Atzmon and people of that quality, and they all know what the game is. But I've got that and it's well documented and...

Kevin Barrett: That would fit in with communism and Zionism being Yajuj and Majuj (Gog and Magog).

David Pidcock: It's sort of “heads I win tails you lose.” It's demonic. It's devoid of anything...There are no redeeming features. And you just look at what they do to people, what they did in Russia.

I've now got information from an Israeli Y-net News in Israel and Channel 13, which I don't know if you've seen. But of course they admit that they are racist and that "the Arabs need and want to be under our control." I mean, this is fantastic stuff. But they “need somebody like you with your (unintelligible) to help us get it out.” But certainly the Hizb-ush-Shaytan (party of Satan) wears many hats.

Ben-Gurion in 1962 makes a prediction in Look magazine and Life magazine. I've got the originals. "The image of the world is traced in my imagination," said Ben-Gurion. "The Cold War, by 1987, will be a thing of the past. America will then become a welfare state with a planned economy." And that is what you're now witnessing. It is happening in America today. And who is the main architect? Rahm Emanuel. His father was the main murderer of people in Deir Yassin. But he is also the head of Common Purpose in America. Common Purpose is a group that we also have in England. They are super infiltrators, controllers of government, et cetera. And he is now mayor of Chicago.

Kevin Barrett: Rahm Emanuel, of course, was IDF. He didn't serve in the U.S. military. He went and served in the IDF. They gave him a cover job. He was actually trained as a high level Mossad person. He came back to America and he was appointed as Obama's chief of staff. After Obama was elected, Rahm Emanuel's job was essentially to control the Obama administration and make sure Obama didn't do anything stupid, such as carrying through with his campaign promises to close Guantanamo and to go after the war criminals who had blown up the Twin Towers on 9/11 and launched the wars that have killed 27 million Muslims, according to Gideon Polya. Obama probably was never a huge threat to do too much of that. But he was planning to close Guantanamo and he should have prosecuted the war criminals. Had he done that, the U.S. would be in a better position today. But Rahm Emanuel was appointed as Chief of Staff, the so-called second most powerful position in the world, to make sure Obama didn't do that.

David Pidcock: Correct. Well, he's in the pole position then to just snooker anything. So then, to go back to David Ben-Gurion in Look magazine in 1962..

Kevin Barrett: Ben-Gurion would resign before the Kennedy assassination. And he probably masterminded or played a large part in it.

David Pidcock: And here I have the American House Banking Committee report done in 1964. I wrote about all the American presidents who foresaw the dangers. Jefferson, Madison, Jackson and Lincoln, and of course, Woodrow Wilson, who gave Trotsky his passport. He said, “I’m a most unhappy man. I have unwittingly ruined my country, a great nation, an industrialized nation. “

Kevin Barrett: He shouldn't have listened to Colonel House.

David Pidcock: Now this is interesting because I reprinted this. Ken Palmerton, who died yesterday...when I went to China I took several books. I took the book Propaganda in the Next War by Sidney Rogerson. Sidney Rogerson was the chief propagandist for the (unintelligible) petrochemical industries. Then he became chief publicist for the War Office. Now, this book was published in 1938, by which time they were already planning to get Japan to attack America. Because we'd sold machine tools to Japan, they were then competing with us in our traditional markets. And so we had to take them down a peg or two. Now it's all written here in detail what we will do, how we will do it, etc. And in Congress in 1939, Gerald Nye of North Dakota quotes from the book: “How the British are going to do this.” It's a fabulous thing... So when I got to China, I was invited to address the group that set up the stock exchange there. (Unintelligible) is apparently the richest man in Asia…

Kevin Barrett: When was your trip to China?

David Pidcock: It was in 2004. And I was able to tell them because of a book I have here by the former labor home secretary David Blunkett. It includes a very interesting report that in 2004, four years before the crash, Tony Blair had called a special cabinet meeting. Gordon Brown announced that there would be a major downturn in the economy towards the end of 2008, and “we would all have to join our horns and make preparations for it.” Now Blunkett was a Labour councillor in Sheffield. So anyway, Blunkett then said “I couldn't resist putting my hand on Gordon's shoulder and saying, ‘Gordon, I'm astonished. I'm surprised you would wish to remain chancellor with such a devastating scenario looming.’” It says "there was deathly silence, jaws were dropping, and then people started to laugh. But later on Tony Blair said 'Only you could have got away with that.' But I wondered if I had." So they could have done something in the intervening four years to stop it from happening (had they wanted to). But it was all planned like 1929. Go back all the way through history. The crashes are planned.

Kevin Barrett: Right. The crashes allow the big players to buy up all of the small players' market share at pennies on the dollar. Natural disasters, wars, depressions. And that leads us to another topic. I really have to get talking about it with you before you go, because we only have about seven minutes left.

So how about this corona crisis and lockdown? The global lockdown, the first ever experiment in global house arrest, which has torpedoed the global economy? "Let's put all the small businesses pretty much permanently out of business here in the United States." And it is probably going to get much worse before too long. To me, this looks like more of the same-old-same-old. It looks to me like the same forces of Dajjal who did the World Wars, who've done the great depressions, and the crash of 2008, and 9/11. I would say those people are essentially the prime suspects in manufacturing this virus and unleashing it to achieve precisely the effects that they've achieved. Now, of course, that sounds like a crazy conspiracy theory to many people. But to me, it's just kind of realistic.

David Pidcock: Well, as Roosevelt said: "Nothing happens by accident." Now we have a book here, I'm just finishing off the translation done by a friend of mine who was at Sheffield University.

Kevin Barrett: Sorry, is this your book?

David Pidcock: No, it is a compilation of very sound hadith. And the grand muhaddith Ibn Al Sidiqi Ph.D. compiled it. And my friend Sheikh Imam Ahmed Darwish translated it. Now, Syed Mustaqim, who is the general secretary of the Islamic Party, rang me up and he said, "Look, this is far too important." He said, "now this is one event that will happen after we've gone through the sequence of events" which we haven't touched on yet, and we'll probably be able to do another program. Ibn Masood said "when commerce and roads are blocked, and the trials are increased, seven knowledgeable people will come from different directions without previous appointment. Each one will receive the allegiance of the other." So never before have all commerce and all roads been blocked. And does that not sound suspiciously like COVID?

Kevin Barrett: It certainly does. Commerce and roads have been blocked, even the roads through the sky.

David Pidcock: Even the Hajj. Even Mecca.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, and what about the hadith about the Hajj being closed? Because it looks like that's going to happen.

David Pidcock: Well, it seems it's already been announced. Yesterday the Financial Times front page announced that it had been closed.

Kevin Barrett: It's a sign of the times.

David Pidcock: You've done a brilliant job of opening up this particular subject. And we've got so much phenomenal confirmation.

Now just to go back to the thing about Miles Copeland and Sidney Rogerson. When Copeland said, "How did you know about that?" I said, "Well, I learned from Senator Nye of North Dakota's book." But here is what had happened 12 days before Pearl Harbor: Sidney Rogerson, the Secretary of State for War: "So then General Marshall and I went to the White House where we stayed till nearly half past one, and the president brought up the likelihood that we would be attacked as soon as next Monday. The Japanese are notorious for making attacks without warning. And the question was how we would maneuver the Japanese into firing the first shot without allowing too much danger to ourselves."

Now his boss went to see Admiral Sydney Stout, who was then the new head of the CIA. (Unintelligible) said "for the founding of the CIA there will never be another Pearl Harbor." To which the 33 degree Mason Truman said, "Obviously, you've not read your secret briefing. Otherwise you would know the president got the intelligence, but allowed the attack to go ahead as a way of arousing an otherwise apathetic populace." The Saturday and Sunday editions of the Hawaiian Echo and others' front pages announced: "Japan likely to attack on Monday." So come on!

Kevin Barrett: That was even more obvious than all of the millions of forewarnings of 9/11, such as when Bush turned to his briefer, who says "Bin Laden determined to attack in the United States," and Bush snarls, "You've covered your ass now.” There is a long list of these previsions of 9/11, but nothing quite that extreme. You know, "bin Laden to attack on Tuesday." We didn't see that, right?

Well, David, I think we've hit the end of the hour. But why don't we go ahead and record a second hour right now? So what we're going to do is make this show part one of a two part series. And so we're going to sign off for the moment. This is the end of part one, and we will resume soon with part two of this interview with David Mussa Pidcock of the Islamic Party of Britain. So thank you, David.

David Pidcock: Thank you very much.