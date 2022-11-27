Kevin’s Newsletter

Truth Jihad Radio
Sami Jamil Jadallah on Racist Woke Witch-Hunt Against Qatar
Sami Jamil Jadallah on Racist Woke Witch-Hunt Against Qatar

Nov 27, 2022

International business consultant and wildlife foundation manager Sami Jamil Jadallah discusses his article “Qatar World Cup Getting Smeared by a Well-Organized, Well-Funded Racist Attack Machine.” He writes: “My message to these pundits (criticizing Qatar) is to shut the F-CK up and look at your history of hate, racism, and colonial wars. If one does not enjoy a good game without being drunk, that person has a problem. As for LBGT issues, let us keep in mind till recently, sodomy was a criminal felony, and Black and White marriage was illegal and punishable by jail. So please don’t teach us your mentally and ethically corrupt morality. As an Arab and a Muslim, ‘We Are All Qatar.’”

For more Qatar-bashing-bashing, check out my satire “Qatar Doesn't Have Enough Genders to Host a World Cup.”



