Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Sam Husseini on Western Media’s Incitement to Genocide
2
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:34
-56:34

Sam Husseini on Western Media’s Incitement to Genocide

And my new Press TV interview during rolling coverage of pro-Palestine demonstrations
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Oct 14, 2023
2
2
Share
Transcript

Sam Husseini is a legendary gadfly journalist whose approach could be described as “Seymour Hersh meets We Are Change.” He has been thrown out of a Trump-Putin press conference,  suspended from the National Press Club for asking the Saudi ambassador pointed questions, and more recently stonewalled by the State Department for enquiring about COVID origins.

Sam Husseini’s latest article is “‘Will You Urge Israel to Not Starve and Slaughter People?’ — State Department Ignores Series of my Questions.” He notes: “The first 15 minutes of the State Department briefing today were completely surreal propaganda. One would have no idea that Israel had ever hurt a fly.”

Sam Husseini has had bylines at CounterPunch, antiwar.com, The Nation, Salon, Consortium News. FAIR, and elsewhere. He’s founder of VotePact.org.

Millions of Muslims stage protests worldwide to decry Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Press TV's rolling coverage of the "global day of jihad" 10-13-2023 demonstrations in support of Palestine. My commentary starts around the 34'30" mark.

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett