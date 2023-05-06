Ron Unz on Neocons, 9/11, and Chomsky

Ron Unz of The Unz Review discusses his latest, “The Neocons and Their Rise to Power,” as well as my latest, “Chomsky’s Ties to Jeffrey Epstein—and Suspected 9/11 Mastermind Ehud Barak—Exposed.” We largely agree on the neocons. But Ron thinks my article is too hard on Chomsky. We also disagree about allegations of Cheney-Rumsfeld complicity in 9/11, and to a lesser extent whether the truth movement made a mistake by emphasizing Bush Administration rather than Israeli authorship of the attacks. So it’s a livelier Ron Unz interview than usual, since we have very different views on some of the topics.
