Ron Unz on Neocons, 9/11, and Chomsky
Ron Unz on Neocons, 9/11, and Chomsky

May 06, 2023
Ron Unz of The Unz Review discusses his latest, “The Neocons and Their Rise to Power,” as well as my latest, “Chomsky’s Ties to Jeffrey Epstein—and Suspected 9/11 Mastermind Ehud Barak—Exposed.” We largely agree on the neocons. But Ron thinks my article is too hard on Chomsky. We also disagree about allegations of Cheney-Rumsfeld complicity in 9/11, and to a lesser extent whether the truth movement made a mistake by emphasizing Bush Administration rather than Israeli authorship of the attacks. So it’s a livelier Ron Unz interview than usual, since we have very different views on some of the topics.

Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
