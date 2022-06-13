Kevin’s Newsletter
Ron Unz on Neocon Recklessness & COVID Origins
Ron Unz on Neocon Recklessness & COVID Origins

Why Can’t People Face the Evidence that COVID-19 Emerged from a Deliberate Bio-Attack?
Kevin Barrett
Jun 13, 2022
Ron Unz, publisher of the Unz Review, has just published hard copies of two outstanding books, Our Covid-19 Catastrophe: Was the Epidemic the Result of Biowarfare Blowback?and Encountering American Pravda: Essays in a Historical Counter-Narrative.

Our interview begins with a roughly half-hour discussion of why the shockingly persuasive evidence that COVID emerged from a US bio-attack on China and Iran has largely been ignored (outside of a few alternative media shows like this one).

If you are already familiar with that evidence, have listened to previous COVID-related interviews with Ron Unz, watched our video that is approaching 200,000 views, and are familiar with Ron’s COVID bio-attack thesis, you may want focus on the second half hour, during which we discuss new material focusing on the Ukraine war and the moral and strategic insanity of the neocons who provoked it.

Read the transcript of this interview.

