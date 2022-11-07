Kevin’s Newsletter

Rolf Lindgren and Allan Stevo on elections
Rolf Lindgren and Allan Stevo on elections

Kevin Barrett
Nov 07, 2022

Republican activist Rolf Lindgren a.k.a. Rolfstradamus predicts the outcome of next Tuesday’s midterm elections. In the final half hour, Allan Stevo argues that yes, elections do matter, and discusses his efforts to help candidates with non-mainstream ideas win.

Allan Stevo is the author of Face Masks in One Lesson. He contributes to LewRockwell.com, The Hill, The Daily Caller, and other outlets.



