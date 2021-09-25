Kevin’s Newsletter
Richard Gage's "first tell-all interview disclosure" on leaving AE911Truth; Henry Herskovitz on synagogue protest First Amendment win
Sep 25, 2021
First half-hour: Henry Herskovitz breaks the good news: The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan at Detroit has upheld the First Amendment right of Henry and others to protest Zionism, Jewish power, and the Palestinian genocide in front of Beth Israel Synagogue in Ann Arbor. As the court writes in its decision: “Every Saturday morning since September 2003, protesters have picketed the Beth Israel Synagogue. Their group typically comprises six to twelve people, and they display signs on the grassy sections by the sidewalk in front of the synagogue and across the street from it. The signs carry inflammatory messages, with statements such as ‘Resist Jewish Power,’ ‘Jewish Power Corrupts,’ ‘Stop Funding Israel,’ ‘End the Palestinian Holocaust,’ and ‘No More Holocaust Movies.’” Looks like the First Amendment isn’t quite dead yet.

Second half-hour: Richard Gage, AIA appears for what he describes as his “first tell-all interview disclosure” on his stepping down from Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, which he founded in 2007.

