Richard Cook on “Is World War III About to Start?”
Richard Cook on “Is World War III About to Start?”

Oct 06, 2023
Transcript

Challenger Disaster whistleblower Richard Cook, author of Our Country, Then and Now, discusses his new article “Is World War III About to Start?” Parts 1 and 2 were published by ScheerPost. But the ultra-controversial Part 3, which touches on the “Zionists are depopulating Ukraine so they can create a new Khazaria a.k.a. ‘Big Israel’” hypothesis, was refused. So I posted it at the free speech site VTForeignPolicy.

Cook: “President Biden has said, ‘The world faces the biggest risk of nuclear Armageddon since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.’ The context of Biden’s statement came a month earlier on September 21, 2022, when Putin warned the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia against what he said was ‘nuclear blackmail.’ …So was Biden correct? Is nuclear Armageddon looming? Or is ‘brinkmanship’ today merely ‘bluffmanship?'”

