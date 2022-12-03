Kevin’s Newsletter

Reed Sainsbury: Ye Is Right, and Then Some
Reed Sainsbury: Ye Is Right, and Then Some

Dec 03, 2022

Reed Sainsbury, author of Exposing the Lies of History: Deprogramming 101, takes up where Ye leaves off. If the ADL ever reviews Sainsbury’s book they’ll probably call it “an exhaustive, profusely-illustrated compendium of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.” What they won’t tell you is that some of them are true, others partly true, still others possibly true—and that the best way to sort out what’s true and what isn’t is to have a free and open discussion.



