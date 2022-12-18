Ramin Mazaheri on France’s Yellow Vests

Ramin Mazaheri discusses his book France’s Yellow Vests: Western Repression of the West’s Best Values. The two-part volume begins with a plausible revisionist history of French socialism, then moves on to a sympathetic examination of the Yellow Vest (gilets jaunes) workers movement that nearly erupted into French Revolution 2.0. Ramin Mazaheri was on-site covering the Yellow Vests for Press TV during the movement’s heydey, and his coverage, more than anyone else’s, underlined the historical significance of those extraordinary events.

We’ll also discuss the CIA regime change operation in Iran that is falsely portrayed in Western media as a protest movement. Ramin Mazaheri has written a book on Iranian Islamic socialism and has debated the World Socialist Website on Iran-related topics.





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit kevinbarrett.substack.com/subscribe