Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Philosopher Peter Simpson on Internet Censorship
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:49
-55:49

Philosopher Peter Simpson on Internet Censorship

When Bad Speech Censors Good Speech the Culture Is in Trouble
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Oct 12, 2021
Share

Philosophy professor Peter Simpson, author of “Theocracy’s Challenge” and Political Illiberalism: A Defense of Freedom , considers the internet censorship problem in relation to deeper philosophical questions. He writes: “I’m not sure anyway I believe in free speech (as opposed to good speech) except as a second best. The ayatollah might agree, might he not?”

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett