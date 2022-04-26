Kevin’s Newsletter
Peter Koenig: Ukraine-Russia "Hot War" Advancing the Great Reset?
Peter Koenig: Ukraine-Russia "Hot War" Advancing the Great Reset?

Kevin Barrett
Apr 26, 2022
Watch the video version on Rumble

Economist and geopolitical analyst Peter Koenig discusses his recent articles “Ukraine-Russia: Towards a “Hot War”? Advancing the Agenda of the Great Reset?”, “The World Health Tyranny: Towards the WEF “Great Reset of Misery”, and “The Shanghai Lockdown. Seen from Another Angle.”

Peter Koenig writes:

“Russia intervened in Ukraine on 24 February 2022. Since then, all eyes are on Russia and Ukraine. Almost to the day covid disappears from the world arena, at least officially. Covid is gone from the headlines, everywhere. This is no coincidence. Geopolitics do not know coincidences – only plans and strategies.

“The ever-stronger and more relentless provocation to pull Russia into a war with Ukraine – may it have been planned by the WEF and the WEF’s handlers? – Because the WEF’s full and final agenda is much stronger and wider and larger and deeper – than Covid and the War combined. But Covid and the War are perfect instruments to further the (UN) Agenda 2030, alias the Agenda of The Great Reset.”

