The Zionists Have Exposed Themselves as Genocidal Monsters (Ofogh TV interview)

In the Islamic Republic of Iran, there are different gatherings in support of Palestine. And not only in Iran, a supporter of the resistance, but all over the world, people are gathering and going into the streets. Do you think these gatherings and these demonstrations have an important influence in the Palestinian issue?

Yes, the popular gatherings and protests all over the world are putting pressure on the Western governments, especially the United States, to stop supporting the Zionist genocide against Gaza and Palestine. Never before in world history has there been this kind of non-stop broadcasting of a genocide consisting of ongoing atrocities. And the reaction against this genocide is also unprecedented. And the effects will be long lasting. Whether this saves the lives of people in Gaza really depends on the decision makers, how quickly they react. But regardless of what happens in the next few days and weeks, the world will be different in the future because of this.

Exactly. I agree with you. A world that will be different in the future. You talked about a different world. What do you think? Will it be a world without the Zionist regime or it will be something else?

I think the Zionist regime has essentially put the last nail in its own proverbial coffin. It has finished itself off. They have exposed themselves as what they really are. In the past, they hid behind false slogans about democracy and freedom and humanitarianism. And today, the whole world can see that they are genocidal monsters. They could hide it in the past. They can't hide it anymore.

And that means that the majority of the world is definitively turning against the continued existence of the Zionist entity. And it will only be a matter of time before Palestine is free.

That's right. Mr. Barrett, one point. Until very recent years, we couldn't see such gatherings, especially in Paris, in London, a hundred thousand people in Washington and in New York. And it is unprecedented that the Japanese people come to the streets. What is happening in the world?

The difference is that the communications technology has changed. There have been many atrocities and genocides in the past, but they haven't been broadcast on live television 24 hours a day. People are able to see what's happening at the moment that it happens. They can see the Zionists attacking hospitals. Hospital after hospital after hospital has been bombed and shelled and attacked with artillery fire and Zionists have gone into the hospitals shooting people. They've destroyed the electricity and the water. They've taken out all of the services for these hospitals. And we can all watch it happen. And we can watch the Zionists lie about it with the most transparent, ridiculous lies. It's almost as if they think it's funny. Well, the world doesn't think it's funny. And we're seeing the reaction around the world right now.

It's very interesting, Mr. Barrett. As you are speaking, we see the pictures and images of people gathered all over the world, and people all over the world can watch them. These things are happening in European countries and the United States. What's your take Mr Barrett?

This is a case of the people versus the oligarchy. The Western countries pretend to be democracies. But their real rulers are billionaires with connections to the powerful officials and government offices. In these countries, the people are out in the streets protesting and the oligarchies are trying to stop them. And the reason for that is that the Western oligarchies are disproportionately made up of people who are ethnically Jewish and ideologically Zionist. So these Jewish Zionist billionaires own the media, they own the political system, they dominate the financial system,

The United Nations?

The United States has consistently vetoed resolutions that Israel told it to veto. And the reason for that is that the Jewish Zionist oligarchs dominate the United States, especially its media. And so the United States has been a slave of Israel.

Mr. Barrett, one issue that is very important to me is that the Americans, you said that America is the slave of Israel. Very silently, they are sending arms to Israel. The United States, in order to reach a ceasefire and for its human rights gesture, its foreign minister and different delegations have traveled to Israel. On one side they are negotiating for peace and on the other side they are sending arms.

Yes, of course. The Americans are genocidal war criminals, just like their Israeli partners are. And they should all be charged with genocide and put on trial in The Hague, and if found guilty, executed.

The United States has created this problem by allowing itself to be taken over by Zionists, and pretending to be a neutral arbiter, which it is not. So the United States needs to withdraw from the region, and we need fair-minded neutral arbiters, perhaps China, perhaps Russia, as well as the regional countries, to decide the future of a free Palestine.

The United States has destroyed its credibility on this issue and it needs to withdraw and apologize and pay at least two or three trillion dollars in reparations to the Palestinian people, because that's about how much money it has paid to the Zionists and funded their genocide of Palestine.

Mr. Barrett, I want to ask you one more question. The role of the United Nations, it seems that the Gaza story is the last seal on the United Nations, an organization that lost 100 of its forces in Palestine. For example, the WFP is useless anymore. We can say that these organizations are just a theater and they are not real. If our people are being killed so easily, so they are useless, what do you think about this?

Yeah, the United Nations has outlived its usefulness in its current form. It was created after World War II to reflect the world power structure that was led by the United States and the European countries that it was occupying. And that world power structure has changed. So the United Nations needs to be democratized and the Security Council needs to be either abolished or restructured to reflect the reality of today’s countries and their places in the world.

The two-state solution that is always discussed. They charge Palestinians with not negotiating with Israelis. How many thousand people should be killed until Palestinians come to negotiations and talk about a two-state solution? It seems that they have forgotten that in different agreements from Oslo I, Oslo II, Camp David, it should have been taken place, but the Zionist regime only kills people and broadens its settlements, nothing else. Do you think that the two-state solution is possible in Palestine, after 75 years of struggle?

The two-state solution is dead because the Zionists killed it. They could have withdrawn from the land that they stole and occupied in 1967, but they refused. And they've never been willing to accept the United Nations resolutions on the two-state solution, which require full withdrawal and recognition of the right of return. If they wanted the two-state solution, they could have had it, but they refused it And now there are 500,000 settlers on the (Palestinian state’s) land and they're not going to leave. So the only real solution now is the one state solution, and that means one Palestine where everyone is equal.

I agree with you. I say the same thing. If the two state solution, if it was possible, the Zionist regime is now sending the people to the Gaza Strip and other parts of the region. We think it's a lie that they are saying to the people of the world.

Yes, I agree. The United States leadership keeps talking about the two-state solution as a way of covering up the Zionist war crimes and their attempts to finish the Nakba, or Palestinian Holocaust. The two state solution at this point is just a smokescreen for genocide.