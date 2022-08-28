Nadeem Haque on “Ecolibrium: The Sacred Balance in Islam”

Nadeem Haque discusses his new book (with Al-Hafiz B.A. Masri and Mehran Banaei) Ecolibrium: The Sacred Balance in Islam. Nadeem writes: “Islam is regarded in the Quran (its primary textual source) as a natural belief system founded on nature (in Arabic: fitrah). Furthermore, in the Quran, nature is spoken of profusely, not only as a pointer to God (a singular non-anthropomorphic ‘non-localized entity’) but also as a source of sustainability for all creatures that inhabit this vast universe. To this extent, Ecolibrium shows that the Quranic system does not separate the ‘religious’ from the ‘sacred’, for everything is sacred in the sense that it is honoured and respected as the creation of God. What is more, is that the Quran is centralized on the concept of al-mizan (the Arabic word for ‘the balance/equilibrium’). The book illustrates that this key concept is essential to realizing the Equigenic Principle as a corrective for destructive human behaviour that is creating havoc on the Earth. The Equigenic Principle is defined and illustrated as the fulcrum for three other ‘ecognitions’ (ecological recognitions): ‘Ownership of God’, ‘Sentient Species Communities’ and ‘Personhood’.”