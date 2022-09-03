Moti Nissani on “Encyclopedia of Domestic Assassinations”

Moti Nissani, Professor Emeritus (Biology), Wayne State University, discusses his new free online book Encyclopedia of Domestic Assassinations. It begins with a long question:

“Who defamed, harassed, and killed Joseph Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Sr., Robert F. Kennedy Sr., John F. Kennedy Jr., Michael LeMoyne Kennedy, Alexander Onassis, Lee Oswald, Jack Ruby, Gary Underhill, Rose Cheramie, the children of Ludlow, Joe Hill, Abraham Lincoln, Dag Hammarskjöld, Michael Hastings, Martin Vincent Mahoney, Hale Boggs, Jo Cox, Bronson Cutting, John Malcolm Fraser, John Heinz, Charles August Lindbergh Sr., Charles August Lindbergh Jr., Bruno Richard Hauptmann, Huey Long, Allard Lowenstein, Larry P. McDonald, Louis McFadden, Leo Ryan, John Tower, Jim Traficant, Paul Wellstone, Danny Casolaro, Bill Cooper, Michael Hastings, Walter Liggett, Jonathan Moyle, Anson Ng, David Graham Phillips, Mark Pittman, Gary Webb, Ernest Hemingway, Richard Wright, Fred Hampton, Marcus Garvey, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Judi Bari, Matt Simmons, Bobby Darin, Brian Jones, Luke Kelly, Bob Marley, Jim Morrison, Phil Ochs, Arthur Caron, Beverly Eckert, Tracy Lawrence, Phillip Marshall, Deborah Jeane Palfrey, Aaron Russo, Shane Schmidt, Aaron Swartz, Pat Tillman … and thousands of others? Why?”

Moti has also just posted a new film on the Invisible Government.

Note: Here is a link to the September 10 event in McFarland, Wisconsin on “Conspiracy Theories” mentioned in the broadcast. (And here is a Facebook Event link.)