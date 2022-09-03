Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Moti Nissani on “Encyclopedia of Domestic Assassinations”
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:58
-56:58

Moti Nissani on “Encyclopedia of Domestic Assassinations”

It's shocking how many dissidents end up dead.
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Sep 03, 2022
3
Share

Moti Nissani, Professor Emeritus (Biology), Wayne State University, discusses his new free online book Encyclopedia of Domestic Assassinations. It begins with a long question:

“Who defamed, harassed, and killed Joseph Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Sr., Robert F. Kennedy Sr., John F. Kennedy Jr., Michael LeMoyne Kennedy, Alexander Onassis, Lee Oswald, Jack Ruby, Gary Underhill, Rose Cheramie, the children of Ludlow, Joe Hill, Abraham Lincoln, Dag Hammarskjöld, Michael Hastings, Martin Vincent Mahoney, Hale Boggs, Jo Cox, Bronson Cutting, John Malcolm Fraser, John Heinz, Charles August Lindbergh Sr., Charles August Lindbergh Jr., Bruno Richard Hauptmann, Huey Long, Allard Lowenstein, Larry P. McDonald, Louis McFadden, Leo Ryan, John Tower, Jim Traficant, Paul Wellstone, Danny Casolaro, Bill Cooper, Michael Hastings, Walter Liggett, Jonathan Moyle, Anson Ng, David Graham Phillips, Mark Pittman, Gary Webb, Ernest Hemingway, Richard Wright, Fred Hampton, Marcus Garvey, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Judi Bari, Matt Simmons, Bobby Darin, Brian Jones, Luke Kelly, Bob Marley, Jim Morrison, Phil Ochs, Arthur Caron, Beverly Eckert, Tracy Lawrence, Phillip Marshall, Deborah Jeane Palfrey, Aaron Russo, Shane Schmidt, Aaron Swartz, Pat Tillman … and thousands of others? Why?”

Moti has also just posted a new film on the Invisible Government.

Note: Here is a link to the September 10 event in McFarland, Wisconsin on “Conspiracy Theories” mentioned in the broadcast. (And here is a Facebook Event link.)

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett