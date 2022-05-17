Dr. Peter Chojnowski of SisterLucyTruth.org argues that Sister Lucy, who received the Fatima revelations and served as their primary transmitter to the world, was “disappeared” and replaced with an imposter circa 1960 (an issue we covered in our previous interview). Tonight we discuss the meaning of the Fatima apparitions in relation to current events including the war in Ukraine.
“Miracle of Fatima” Anniversary Special: Pt. 2 with Dr. Peter Chojnowski
May 17, 2022
Listen to the first hour of the special with Gary Giuffre
