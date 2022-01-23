Mick Harrison and Richard Gage AIA of Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry on Friday’s Oral Arguments

Mick Harrison and Richard Gage AIA of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry discuss the oral arguments presented earlier today to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit: “Court to decide if 9/11 victim family members, ground zero responders, and nonprofits have standing to sue U.S. Attorney for obstructing their First Amendment petition to grand jury…

“The second highest court in the nation will hear arguments from family members of 9/11 victims, 9/11 Ground Zero responders, and two national nonprofits in a case likely to set precedent on First Amendment rights and grand jury secrecy. Plaintiffs-Appellants are: 1) Robert McIlvaine, the father of Bobby McIlvaine who perished at the World Trade Center (WTC) on September 11, 2001 (9/11); 2) Christopher Gioia, Fire Chief, former Fire Commissioner of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire Department and a Ground Zero responder who lost colleagues and friends on 9/11; 3) Diana Hetzel, the widow of Fire Fighter Thomas J. Hetzel, FDNY Ladder #13, who perished at the WTC on 9/11; 4) Michael J. O’Kelly, Fire Battalion Chief of the FDNY who, while responding to Ground Zero after the attacks, was exposed to the toxic and caustic dust and fumes, and was granted disability; 5) Jeanne Evans, the sister of FDNY Firefighter Robert Evans who perished at the WTC on 9/11; 6) Richard Gage, AIA, an experienced architect who has played a leading role in an independent multi-year investigation of the causes of collapse of the WTC towers and WTC 7 on 9/11; 7) Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, a nonprofit organization of architects, engineers, and others dedicated to forensic research and public education on the scientific evidence related to the destruction of the WTC towers and WTC 7; and 8) the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is applying the law to promote full factual transparency and accountability for the tragic events of 9/11.”