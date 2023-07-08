Meryl Nass on Censorship

Meryl Nass, MD begins by describing how she was witch-hunted by her state medical board for failure to toe the line on COVID ideology, then discusses Judge Doughty’s anti-censorship ruling (Missouri v. Biden) and other “censorship epidemic” issues.
